Mahindra XUV 400 booking: 15,000 orders in 13 days

- Gathers 15,000 bookings in 13 days

- Deliveries to begin from March 2023

With the increasing demand for EVs in the country, Mahindra has launched its first-ever electric SUV, the XUV400.

Launched on 16 January 2023, the manufacturer commenced the bookings for the electric SUV on 26 January 2023. Surprisingly, the XUV400 crossed a milestone of 10,000 plus bookings across 34 cities in India over the extended Republic Day weekend.

In around the span of 13 days since its launch, the manufacturer has managed to gather over 15,000 orders for the XUV400. Additionally, the brand stated that it will take around seven months to deliver the accumulated orders.

One can book the Mahindra XUV400 against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The deliveries for the EL variant will begin in March 2023 while the EC variant will be delivered during the upcoming Diwali festive season. Mahindra also plans to deliver the first 20,000 units of the XUX400 this year.

Powering the XUV400 will be a 34.5kWh battery pack with a range of 375km, and a 39.4kWh battery pack with a range of 456km. The former will be offered with 3.3kW and 7.2kW chargers, while the 39.4kWh variant gets only the 7.2kWh charger.

The XUV400 rivals the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.