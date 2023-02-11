CarWale

    2023 Hyundai Verna production-ready test mule spotted

    Haji Chakralwale

    2023 Hyundai Verna production-ready test mule spotted

    - Expected to go into production in March 2023

    - Will come equipped with ADAS suite

    Hyundai is nearing the launch of the all-new Verna, which is expected to launch in the Indian market in mid-2023. As some reports suggest the next-gen Verna will go into production in March this year, test mules of the much-awaited sedan have been spotted numerous times and in different phases of its production cycle. Now, the recent spotting is of the near-production unit which could be in its final testing phase before its arrival.

    Hyundai New Verna ORVM Blinker

    Among the images, the one that caught our attention is of the ORVM that had the blind spot alert blinker, which indicates the inclusion of the ADAS suite to be offered with the next-gen Verna. In addition to blind spot monitoring, other ADAS features like forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane change assist, adaptive cruise control, driver attention warning, and more could be included in the safety package of the all-new Verna.

    Hyundai New Verna Right Side View

    From the sides, the sedan looks grown-up in size and will likely offer a longer wheelbase leading to more space inside the cabin this time around. As for the design, the next-gen Verna looks sportier than ever with more cuts and creases across its body.

    Talking about the interiors, previous sightings of the new Verna revealed the reworked dashboard with a twin-display setup including a larger touchscreen infotainment unit and an all-digital instrument cluster.

    Hyundai New Verna Rear View

    More details like the engine specifications, power output, transmission unit, and features list would be revealed soon. Upon arrival, the new Verna will go head-up against the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

