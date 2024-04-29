CarWale
    2024 Renault Triber: 7 seats, 100+ Seating Combinations - and more! (Special Feature)

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    13,654 Views
    2024 Renault Triber: 7 seats, 100+ Seating Combinations - and more! (Special Feature)

    A pleasant drive to the office is one way to beat the Monday blues. With the new 2024 Renault Triber, that comes easy. That term - easy - comes up a lot in reference to the Triber, because it is a truly thoughtfully packaged car that’s designed to make everyday life, well, easy!

    Renault Triber Dashboard

    Sure, it’s got all the toughness of an SUV - and all that wonderful space of an MPV - but at heart, it packs a tonne of finesse. With a Triber, navigating through crazy traffic is genuinely effortless - that’s particularly impressive when you think of how generous its cabin is - and its party trick is certainly the ease with which you can park it in even the most cramped of spaces; the great all-round visibility and further assistance in the form of a rear-view camera makes squeezing into Mumbai’s typically challenging parking spots an absolute breeze. On the whole, the Triber offers great driveability in every kind of scenario, and it’s even got something in store for when the going gets tough, courtesy its 182mm ground clearance!

    Renault Triber Right Side View

    Mirroring a similar easiness is the Renault Triber’s 1-litre petrol engine. It’s pleasantly smooth across its performance range and, most importantly, allows for great driveability in all kinds of environments. There’s a level of refinement that will keep its occupants quite satisfied, even over longer distances, and its refined responses sure do make driving the Triber - be it in the city or at higher speeds, on the highway - quite enjoyable. Let’s not forget to add that courtesy its 1-litre engine, it’s really, really fuel-efficient, too!

    Renault Triber Second Row Seats

    A strong talking point of the Triber is - you guessed it - the sheer amount of space it has on offer. Before we say more about that, it’s essential to establish that the Triber is not only impressively spacious, it also offers a heightened ‘sense’ of space. Thanks to its ample greenhouse and easy-on-the-eye cabin treatment, the Triber ‘feels’ even more spacious than it is.

    Renault Triber Bootspace

    Oh, and if you’re getting yourself a Triber, you must know that you’ll instantly qualify as everyone’s favourite for those midnight airport runs to see off/receive relatives. How so? Well, it’s all that space and flexibility! The Triber, you see, doesn’t stop at offering a deep, cavernous boot but goes on to offer a ton of flexibility in the way you can so easily flip individual seats in the last row down, and then the middle row as well. While the second row can slide and even recline, the third row - most impressively - can be taken out entirely, using no more than a buckle. This functionality gives you a best-in-class boot space of 625 litres!

    Space issues? With a 2024 Renault Triber, that’s simply off the table for you. What an intelligent car!

    Renault Triber Image
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
