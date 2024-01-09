CarWale
    2024 Renault Triber launched in India at Rs. 5.99 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    2024 Renault Triber launched in India at Rs. 5.99 lakh
    • Available in four variants
    • Gets new features and colour options

    Renault India has refreshed its entire range with the 2024 update. The models, including the Kwid, Kiger, and the Triber, have received feature upgrades with new pricing. With this, the most affordable seven-seater, the new Triber is now available at a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The 2024 Renault Triber can be had in four variants, namely, RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. As for the updates, the MPV benefits from new features such as a new digital instrument cluster borrowed from the Kiger, wireless charger, driver armrest, and powered ORVMs. Moreover, apart from the standard colour options, the updated Triber now gets a new Stealth Black exterior hue.

    Mechanically, the Triber continues to be powered by the same 1.0-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 72bhp and 96Nm of peak torque.

    Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2024 Renault Triber.

    VariantEx-showroom Prices
    RXE MTRs. 5.99 lakh
    RXL MTRs. 6.80 lakh
    RXT MTRs. 7.60 lakh
    RXT ATRs. 8.12 lakh
    RXZ MTRs. 8.22 lakh
    RXZ ATRs. 8.74 lakh
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
