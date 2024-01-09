2024 Renault Triber launched in India at Rs. 5.99 lakh

Available in four variants

Gets new features and colour options

Renault India has refreshed its entire range with the 2024 update. The models, including the Kwid, Kiger, and the Triber, have received feature upgrades with new pricing. With this, the most affordable seven-seater, the new Triber is now available at a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Renault Triber can be had in four variants, namely, RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. As for the updates, the MPV benefits from new features such as a new digital instrument cluster borrowed from the Kiger, wireless charger, driver armrest, and powered ORVMs. Moreover, apart from the standard colour options, the updated Triber now gets a new Stealth Black exterior hue.

Mechanically, the Triber continues to be powered by the same 1.0-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 72bhp and 96Nm of peak torque.

Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2024 Renault Triber.