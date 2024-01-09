SCOOP! Citroen C3 Aircross automatic variants to be launched in January 2024

To be offered in two variants

Booking amount set at Rs. 25,000

Citroen India is gearing up to launch the automatic versions of its latest model, the C3 Aircross. Customers can pre-book the SUV at select dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Currently, the 5+2-seater SUV is available across three variants, namely, You, Plus, and Max, at a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

As per our sources, the C3 Aircross will get two automatic variants – Plus and Max. The new gearbox will be a six-speed automatic torque converter unit, which we speculated post its introduction in the Indonesian market.

Currently, the Citroen C3 Aircross comes equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque while delivering a claimed mileage of 18.5kmpl (as per ARAI).