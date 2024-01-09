CarWale
    AD

    SCOOP! Citroen C3 Aircross automatic variants to be launched in January 2024

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    478 Views
    SCOOP! Citroen C3 Aircross automatic variants to be launched in January 2024
    • To be offered in two variants
    • Booking amount set at Rs. 25,000

    Citroen India is gearing up to launch the automatic versions of its latest model, the C3 Aircross. Customers can pre-book the SUV at select dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Currently, the 5+2-seater SUV is available across three variants, namely, You, Plus, and Max, at a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    As per our sources, the C3 Aircross will get two automatic variants – Plus and Max. The new gearbox will be a six-speed automatic torque converter unit, which we speculated post its introduction in the Indonesian market.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Right Rear Three Quarter

    Currently, the Citroen C3 Aircross comes equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque while delivering a claimed mileage of 18.5kmpl (as per ARAI).

    Citroen C3 Aircross Image
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2024 Renault Triber launched in India at Rs. 5.99 lakh
     Next 
    India Exclusive! Hyundai Creta facelift waiting period revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen C3 Aircross Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Rs. 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JAN
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    McLaren 750S
    LAUNCHING SOON
    McLaren 750S

    Rs. 6.00 - 7.00 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Creta facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3
    Citroen eC3
    Rs. 11.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C3 Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.65 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.42 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.27 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.65 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 11.92 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.10 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.84 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.53 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 10.94 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • SCOOP! Citroen C3 Aircross automatic variants to be launched in January 2024