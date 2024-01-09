CarWale
    2024 Renault Kiger launched in India at Rs. 6 lakh

    Jay Shah

    • Four new variants introduced
    • Four new variants introduced 
    • Gets more than 10 new features

    Renault India has launched the 2024 Kiger at a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV gets new variants, more features, and continues to be offered in naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines.

    2024 Kiger - New features

    Renault Kiger Wheel

    The cabin of the 2024 Kiger gets a new shade for the semi-leatherette seats along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Also, the SUV is now equipped with red brake callipers, a bezel-less auto-dimming IRVM, and a welcome and goodbye function for the auto-folding ORVMs.

    2024 Kiger – New variants

    Renault Kiger Right Side View

    With the 2024 update, the Kiger is now available in four new variants

    VariantsEngine optionsPrices (ex-showroom)

    RXT (O) Manual

    RXT (O) CVT

    		1.0 Turbo Petrol

    Rs. 9.29 lakh

    Rs. 10.29 lakh

    RXL Manual

    RXL AMT

    		1.0 NA Petrol

    Rs. 6.59 lakh

    Rs. 7.009 lakh

    The Renault Kiger continues to rival the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

