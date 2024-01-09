2024 Renault Kiger launched in India at Rs. 6 lakh

- Four new variants introduced
- Gets more than 10 new features
Renault India has launched the 2024 Kiger at a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV gets new variants, more features, and continues to be offered in naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines.
2024 Kiger - New features
The cabin of the 2024 Kiger gets a new shade for the semi-leatherette seats along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Also, the SUV is now equipped with red brake callipers, a bezel-less auto-dimming IRVM, and a welcome and goodbye function for the auto-folding ORVMs.
2024 Kiger – New variants
With the 2024 update, the Kiger is now available in four new variants
|Variants
|Engine options
|Prices (ex-showroom)
RXT (O) Manual
RXT (O) CVT
|1.0 Turbo Petrol
Rs. 9.29 lakh
Rs. 10.29 lakh
RXL Manual
RXL AMT
|1.0 NA Petrol
Rs. 6.59 lakh
Rs. 7.009 lakh
The Renault Kiger continues to rival the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.