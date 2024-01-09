2024 Renault Kiger launched in India at Rs. 6 lakh

Four new variants introduced

Gets more than 10 new features

Renault India has launched the 2024 Kiger at a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV gets new variants, more features, and continues to be offered in naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines.

2024 Kiger - New features

The cabin of the 2024 Kiger gets a new shade for the semi-leatherette seats along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Also, the SUV is now equipped with red brake callipers, a bezel-less auto-dimming IRVM, and a welcome and goodbye function for the auto-folding ORVMs.

2024 Kiger – New variants

With the 2024 update, the Kiger is now available in four new variants

Variants Engine options Prices (ex-showroom) RXT (O) Manual RXT (O) CVT 1.0 Turbo Petrol Rs. 9.29 lakh Rs. 10.29 lakh RXL Manual RXL AMT 1.0 NA Petrol Rs. 6.59 lakh Rs. 7.009 lakh

The Renault Kiger continues to rival the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.