    2024 Renault Kiger launched in India at Rs. 6 lakh

    Jay Shah

    13,347 बार पढ़ा गया
    2024 Renault Kiger launched in India at Rs. 6 lakh
    • Four new variants introduced 
    • Gets more than 10 new features

    Renault India has launched the 2024 Kiger at a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV gets new variants, more features, and continues to be offered in naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines.

    2024 Kiger - New features

    Renault Kiger Wheel

    The cabin of the 2024 Kiger gets a new shade for the semi-leatherette seats along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Also, the SUV is now equipped with red brake callipers, a bezel-less auto-dimming IRVM, and a welcome and goodbye function for the auto-folding ORVMs.

    2024 Kiger – New variants

    Renault Kiger Right Side View

    With the 2024 update, the Kiger is now available in four new variants

    VariantsEngine optionsPrices (ex-showroom)

    RXT (O) Manual

    RXT (O) CVT

    		1.0 Turbo Petrol

    Rs. 9.29 lakh

    Rs. 10.29 lakh

    RXL Manual

    RXL AMT

    		1.0 NA Petrol

    Rs. 6.59 lakh

    Rs. 7.009 lakh

    The Renault Kiger continues to rival the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

    रेनो काईगर इमेज
    रेनो काईगर
    Rs. 6.50 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    रेनो ने पेश किया नया 1.0-लीटर जीडीआई टर्बो पेट्रोल इंजन

    रेनो ने पेश किया नया 1.0-लीटर जीडीआई टर्बो पेट्रोल इंजन

    वेन्कट डेज़िराज़ू द्वारा

    2 महीने पहले

    A cancelled flight. An important meeting. And 1500km to cover. Renault Duster to the rescue
    youtube-icon
    A cancelled flight. An important meeting. And 1500km to cover. Renault Duster to the rescue
    CarWale टीम द्वारा14 Jun 2019
    3662 बार देखा गया
    30 लाइक्स
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    CarWale टीम द्वारा02 Jan 2020
    24148 बार देखा गया
    41 लाइक्स

