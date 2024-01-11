CarWale
    2024 Renault Kiger - Top 5 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,077 Views
    2024 Renault Kiger - Top 5 highlights

    - Renault India updates its car portfolio

    - Cosmetic changes, additional features, and new variants introduced

    2024 Renault Kiger new variants and updates

    Renault India recently launched the model year (MY) 2024 updates of the Kiger compact SUV, Triber MPV, and the Kwid hatchback. The revamped range is equipped with revised features and new variants have been introduced too. The updated Kiger is priced between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The line-up gets a new RXL variant with Energy MT and Easy-R AMT powertrains and along with the RXT (O) variant with the turbo manual and X-Tronic CVT powertrain. Here are the top five highlights of the compact SUV.

    Renault Kiger Right Side View

    1. Welcome good-bye sequence for ORVMs

    The technological advancements on the Kiger include a welcome-goodbye sequence with auto-fold ORVMs.

    2. ⁠Premium leatherette-fabric seats

    The compact SUV's cabin gets prominent changes including new seats draped in part fabric and part leatherette material in different colours and patterns.

    Renault Kiger Front Row Seats

    3. ⁠Leather-wrapped steering with red stitching

    Another change in the cabin is the leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching to add to the appeal.

    4. ⁠Auto-dimming IRVM

    The car also comes equipped with a bezel-less auto-dimming IRVM instead of the standard one on its predecessor.

    Renault Kiger Inner Rear View Mirror

    5. ⁠Cruise control as standard on turbo

    There's cruise control on the RXZ Energy variant, which is also a standard feature on all the turbo variants. Apart from the features mentioned above, the 2024 range gets auto AC, power-fold ORVMs that have been introduced from the RXT(O) variant, and LED cabin lamps on all variants.

    Renault Kiger Drive Mode Buttons/Terrain Selector
    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Renault Kiger Gallery

    • images
    • videos
