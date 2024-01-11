CarWale
    Discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 on Maruti Suzuki Alto in January 2024

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 on Maruti Suzuki Alto in January 2024
    • Alto K10 prices in India start at Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • MY2023 attracts a heavy discount compared to MY2024

    Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts across its portfolio for January 2024. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses and are valid till 31January, 2024. In this article, we will discuss the discounts being offered on one of its top-selling hatchbacks, the Alto.

    Currently, the Alto attracts a discount of up to Rs. 45,000. While the MY2023 units get a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, the MY2024 Alto attracts a cash discount of Rs. 23,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

    The above-mentioned offers may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, stock availability, and other factors. We suggest you contact your nearest dealership to get exact details on this as per your preferences.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Engine Shot

    The Alto K10 is offered in seven variants, namely Standard, LXi, VXi, VXi+, VXi AGS, VXi+ AGS, and VXi CNG, with prices ranging from Rs. 3.99 lakh to Rs. 5.96 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Mechanically, the Alto is driven by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and comes coupled to a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
