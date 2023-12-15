Maruti Alto available with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in December 2023

Customers can avail huge year-end discounts on Maruti cars

Alto prices in India start at Rs. 3.99 lakh

A few Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering huge discounts as a part of their year-end schemes. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts across the Nexa and Arena chains.

The petrol-powered Maruti Alto is available with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Similarly, the CNG variants get a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

The Alto K10 is currently not just the most affordable offering from Maruti Suzuki but also the economical new car that can be currently bought in the country. The model is available in four variants across seven colours, with prices starting at Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).