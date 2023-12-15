Mahindra XUV700 vs Kia Seltos ADAS compared

- XUV700 was the first car in the segment to get ADAS

- Kia Seltos was updated in July 2023

Around 5-6 years ago such a comparison would have only been possible in the upper parts of the ultra-luxury segment, like the BMW 7 Series and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. But today, it has moved downstream pretty quickly, and you now get ADAS with cars that are priced under Rs. 30 lakh. Today we take a look at two major players in two different parts of the pricing bracket and how their ADAS systems stack up against each other. The XUV700 was the first car in its segment to get Level-2 ADAS — just a few months before the MG Astor, while the Kia Seltos is the latest car to get Level-2 ADAS.

XUV700 Seltos Smart pilot assist Lead vehicle departure Forward Collision Warning Forward Collision Warning Automatic braking Forward collision assist Lane Departure warning Lane Departure Adaptive Cruise control Smart Cruise control Traffic Sign recognition - High beam assist High beam assist Lane keep assist Lane keep assist Driver Drowsiness Driver attention warning - Double blind spot monitor - Rear Cross traffic alert - Rear collision warning - Safe exit warning 7 airbags 6 airbags Auto headlamps Auto headlamps Rain sensing wipers Rain sensing wipers 360-degree camera 360-degree camera Electric parking brake Electric parking brake Dashboard cam -

Observations

The Seltos over the XUV700 has a rear assist package and double blind-spot monitors whereas the latter has seven airbags, video recorder, and traffic sign recognition.