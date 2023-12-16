CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV gets discounts of up to Rs. 2.70 lakh in December 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon EV gets discounts of up to Rs. 2.70 lakh in December 2023
    • Nexon EV prices in India start at Rs. 14.74 lakh
    • Customers can avail discounts up to 31 December

    Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts on the Nexon EV range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses on the new model as well as the previous generation model in the Max and Prime guise.

    Tata Nexon EV Left Side View

    The pre-facelift Tata Nexon EV Max can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 2.20 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. The previous-gen model in the Prime avatar is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new generation Tata Nexon, on the other hand, gets discounts for the first time. The electric sub-four-metre SUV is available with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000. This model, which can be had in six variants and seven colours, is priced in India from Rs. 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the new Nexon EV and our review is live on the website.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
