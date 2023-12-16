CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift booking amount revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Bookings to officially commence on 20 December, 2023
    • Available in seven variants and 11 colour options

    Kia India recently unveiled the all-new Sonet in the country. With this update, the popular compact SUV gets a complete revision on its exterior and additional features with a revamped cabin. The official bookings are to be commenced for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 on 20 December, 2023.

    Moreover, customers who possess the K-Code can also benefit from a quicker delivery timeline. We have explained the booking procedure with the help of K-Code on our website.

    Coming to the Sonet facelift, the facelifted version of the SUV comes loaded with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, Bose-sourced music system, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    As for the safety equipment, the Kia Sonet facelift is equipped with six airbags, blind-spot monitor, 360-degree surround camera, Level 1 ADAS suite, adaptive cruise control, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, front and rear parking sensors, and all-wheel disc brakes.

    Mechanically, the new Kia Sonet can be had with three powertrain options – a 1.2-litre NA petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. On the other hand, the transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, seven-speed DCT, and an automatic torque converter unit.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Image
    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
