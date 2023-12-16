Kia Sonet facelift booking amount revealed

Bookings to officially commence on 20 December, 2023

Available in seven variants and 11 colour options

Kia India recently unveiled the all-new Sonet in the country. With this update, the popular compact SUV gets a complete revision on its exterior and additional features with a revamped cabin. The official bookings are to be commenced for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 on 20 December, 2023.

Moreover, customers who possess the K-Code can also benefit from a quicker delivery timeline. We have explained the booking procedure with the help of K-Code on our website.

Coming to the Sonet facelift, the facelifted version of the SUV comes loaded with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, Bose-sourced music system, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier.

As for the safety equipment, the Kia Sonet facelift is equipped with six airbags, blind-spot monitor, 360-degree surround camera, Level 1 ADAS suite, adaptive cruise control, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, front and rear parking sensors, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Mechanically, the new Kia Sonet can be had with three powertrain options – a 1.2-litre NA petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. On the other hand, the transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, seven-speed DCT, and an automatic torque converter unit.