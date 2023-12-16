CarWale
    Citroen India inaugurates new showroom in Puducherry

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    306 Views
    • Citroen currently has over 50 showrooms across India
    • Brand has four models on sale

    Citroen India has expanded its network in the southern region of India by inaugurating a new showroom in Puducherry. With this, the automaker is currently present in 46 cities with 51 touchpoints across India.

    In addition to a new car buying experience, customers can also benefit from after-sale services. The Citroen car owners will have access to facilities such as maintenance services at the doorstep, virtual remote diagnostics, genuine spare parts, RSA facility, and pick up and drop services.

    Currently, the French automaker has four models on sale including C3, eC3, C3 Aircross, and C5 Aircross in the country.

    Speaking on the occasion, B Gnanaprakash, Dealer Principal, La Maison Citroën Puducherry, said, “We are delighted to bring La Maison Citroën phygital showroom experience to Puducherry. With the entire Citroën product range and a team of passionate experts, we are poised to deliver an experience that goes beyond expectations. Our team is driven by a passion for excellence, and we pledge to go the extra mile to make the car-buying experience seamless and enjoyable for the people of Puducherry.”pick-up

