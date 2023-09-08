Tata Nexon EV facelift launch next week; variants explained

- Nexon EV facelift prices in India to be revealed on 14 September
- Bookings to open on 9 September for Rs. 21,000
Facelifted Nexon EV booking details and launch timeline
Tata Motors unveiled the Nexon EV facelift in India earlier this week. Bookings for the model will commence on 9 September, followed by the price announcement on 14 September. Let us now take a closer look at the variant-wise features of the upcoming model.
2023 Tata Nexon EV battery pack and specifications
The facelifted Nexon EV will be available with two battery packs, including 30kWh and 40.5kWh units, returning a claimed range of 325km and 465km, respectively. Also up for offer will be a range of charging options, including a portable charger, 7.2kWh charger, and a DC fast charger.
New Nexon EV facelift colours and variants
The upcoming Nexon facelift will be offered in seven colours, namely Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Empowered Oxide, and Intensi-teal. Customers will be able to choose from six variants – Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+. The following are the variant-wise features of the refreshed electric SUV.
Creative+ (Medium Range only)
All LED lighting
Six airbags
ABS with EBD and ESP
Paddle shifter for regen modes
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Seven-inch instrument cluster
Two-spoke steering wheel with backlit logo
Reverse parking camera
Automatic climate control
Engine start-stop button
Drive modes (City, Sport, and Eco)
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Electric opening function for tailgate
Height-adjustable front seats
3.3kW charger
Smartwatch connectivity
Fearless (Medium Range and Long Range)
LED projector headlamps
LED light bar
Sequential turn indicators
Fog lights with cornering function
16-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts
10.25-inch infotainment unit
10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster
Four speakers and four tweeters
Rear wiper and washer
45W Type-C charging ports
Rear AC vents
V2V charging (Long Range only)
V2L technology (Long Range only)
EPB with auto-hold function (Long Range only)
Rear disc brakes (Long Range only)
7.2kW AC fast charger (Long Range only)
Fearless+ (Medium Range and Long Range)
Arcade.EV
AudioworX
Front armrest
Wireless charger
Cruise control
Fearless+ S (Medium Range and Long Range)
Rain-sensing wipers
Automatic headlamps
Voice-assisted electric sunroof
Empowered (Medium Range only)
Welcome and goodbye function for lights
Charging indicator
4 speakers, 4 tweeters, and 1 subwoofer
360-degree camera
Front parking sensor
Air purifier
Auto-dimming IRVM
Leatherette seats with ventilation function
60:40 split rear seats
Armrest for second row
Empowered+ (Long Range only)
12.3-inch touchscreen system
SOS call