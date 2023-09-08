CarWale
    AD

    Tata Nexon EV facelift launch next week; variants explained

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    12,977 Views
    Tata Nexon EV facelift launch next week; variants explained

    - Nexon EV facelift prices in India to be revealed on 14 September

    - Bookings to open on 9 September for Rs. 21,000

    Facelifted Nexon EV booking details and launch timeline

    Tata Motors unveiled the Nexon EV facelift in India earlier this week. Bookings for the model will commence on 9 September, followed by the price announcement on 14 September. Let us now take a closer look at the variant-wise features of the upcoming model.

    2023 Tata Nexon EV battery pack and specifications

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    The facelifted Nexon EV will be available with two battery packs, including 30kWh and 40.5kWh units, returning a claimed range of 325km and 465km, respectively. Also up for offer will be a range of charging options, including a portable charger, 7.2kWh charger, and a DC fast charger.

    New Nexon EV facelift colours and variants

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The upcoming Nexon facelift will be offered in seven colours, namely Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Empowered Oxide, and Intensi-teal. Customers will be able to choose from six variants – Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+. The following are the variant-wise features of the refreshed electric SUV.

    Creative+ (Medium Range only)

    All LED lighting

    Six airbags

    ABS with EBD and ESP

    Paddle shifter for regen modes

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Seven-inch instrument cluster

    Two-spoke steering wheel with backlit logo

    Reverse parking camera

    Automatic climate control

    Engine start-stop button

    Drive modes (City, Sport, and Eco)

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Electric opening function for tailgate

    Height-adjustable front seats

    3.3kW charger

    Smartwatch connectivity

    Fearless (Medium Range and Long Range)

    LED projector headlamps

    LED light bar

    Sequential turn indicators

    Fog lights with cornering function

    16-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts

    10.25-inch infotainment unit

    10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

    Four speakers and four tweeters

    Rear wiper and washer

    45W Type-C charging ports

    Rear AC vents

    V2V charging (Long Range only)

    V2L technology (Long Range only)

    EPB with auto-hold function (Long Range only)

    Rear disc brakes (Long Range only)

    7.2kW AC fast charger (Long Range only)

    Fearless+ (Medium Range and Long Range)

    Arcade.EV

    AudioworX

    Front armrest

    Wireless charger

    Cruise control

    Fearless+ S (Medium Range and Long Range)

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Automatic headlamps

    Voice-assisted electric sunroof

    Empowered (Medium Range only)

    Welcome and goodbye function for lights

    Charging indicator

    4 speakers, 4 tweeters, and 1 subwoofer

    360-degree camera

    Front parking sensor

    Air purifier

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Leatherette seats with ventilation function

    60:40 split rear seats

    Armrest for second row

    Empowered+ (Long Range only)

    12.3-inch touchscreen system

    SOS call

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda City Hybrid gets expensive!

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33531 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    33052 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th SEP
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33531 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    33052 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon EV facelift launch next week; variants explained