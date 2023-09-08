Tata Nexon EV facelift launch next week; variants explained

- Nexon EV facelift prices in India to be revealed on 14 September

- Bookings to open on 9 September for Rs. 21,000

Facelifted Nexon EV booking details and launch timeline

Tata Motors unveiled the Nexon EV facelift in India earlier this week. Bookings for the model will commence on 9 September, followed by the price announcement on 14 September. Let us now take a closer look at the variant-wise features of the upcoming model.

2023 Tata Nexon EV battery pack and specifications

The facelifted Nexon EV will be available with two battery packs, including 30kWh and 40.5kWh units, returning a claimed range of 325km and 465km, respectively. Also up for offer will be a range of charging options, including a portable charger, 7.2kWh charger, and a DC fast charger.

New Nexon EV facelift colours and variants

The upcoming Nexon facelift will be offered in seven colours, namely Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Empowered Oxide, and Intensi-teal. Customers will be able to choose from six variants – Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+. The following are the variant-wise features of the refreshed electric SUV.

Creative+ (Medium Range only) All LED lighting Six airbags ABS with EBD and ESP Paddle shifter for regen modes Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system Seven-inch instrument cluster Two-spoke steering wheel with backlit logo Reverse parking camera Automatic climate control Engine start-stop button Drive modes (City, Sport, and Eco) Electrically adjustable ORVMs Electric opening function for tailgate Height-adjustable front seats 3.3kW charger Smartwatch connectivity

Fearless (Medium Range and Long Range) LED projector headlamps LED light bar Sequential turn indicators Fog lights with cornering function 16-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts 10.25-inch infotainment unit 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster Four speakers and four tweeters Rear wiper and washer 45W Type-C charging ports Rear AC vents V2V charging (Long Range only) V2L technology (Long Range only) EPB with auto-hold function (Long Range only) Rear disc brakes (Long Range only) 7.2kW AC fast charger (Long Range only)

Fearless+ (Medium Range and Long Range) Arcade.EV AudioworX Front armrest Wireless charger Cruise control

Fearless+ S (Medium Range and Long Range) Rain-sensing wipers Automatic headlamps Voice-assisted electric sunroof

Empowered (Medium Range only) Welcome and goodbye function for lights Charging indicator 4 speakers, 4 tweeters, and 1 subwoofer 360-degree camera Front parking sensor Air purifier Auto-dimming IRVM Leatherette seats with ventilation function 60:40 split rear seats Armrest for second row