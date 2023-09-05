CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift prices to be announced on 14 September

    Jay Shah

    Tata Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift prices to be announced on 14 September

    - Nexon facelift first drive review to go live on 6 September

    - Nexon EV facelift to be unveiled on 7 September

    Tata Motors has announced that the prices of the Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift will be revealed on 14 September. While the automaker has already unveiled the new Nexon, it will take the covers off the Nexon EV facelift on 7 September. 

    Nexon facelift: What’s new?

    The Tata Nexon facelift sports a new exterior design and styling with split LED headlamps, a redesigned posterior, and new alloy wheels. While these are the changes on the outside, the Nexon gets a revamped cabin with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster of the same size. 

    Left Side View

    It also packs in ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, a touch-based aircon panel, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated brand logo. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine can be had with four gearboxes - a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, an AMT, and a DCT unit. Meanwhile, the diesel mill continues to be offered with the same set of transmission options.

    Nexon EV facelift: What to expect?

    With the unveil slated for 7 September, the teasers reveal that the Nexon EV facelift will get full-width daytime running lights and new exterior shades. It is also expected to get a new nomenclature of Medium Range and Long Range from the Tiago EV

    Dashboard

    While the details on the technical specifications of the facelift are scarce at the moment, it is likely to continue with the same battery pack and power output numbers. 

    Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift: Expected prices and rivals

    The Nexon facelift is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will go up against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300.

    On the other hand, the Nexon EV facelift range could have a price range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon its launch, it will continue its rivalry with the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, and Hyundai Kona Electric.

