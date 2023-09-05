CarWale
    AD

    All-electric Mini Countryman debuts; based on iX1

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    669 Views
    All-electric Mini Countryman debuts; based on iX1
    • Offers AWD with a two-motor setup 
    • Produces over 300bhp and 500Nm.  

    The British marque arrived with two prominent EV offerings – the much-awaited Cooper EV and the all-new Countryman EV – at the IAA Motor Show.  

    First-ever all-electric Countryman 

    MINI Countryman Right Front Three Quarter

    This is the first-ever Countryman EV and it shares its underpinnings with the BMW iX1. It measures 4,433x1,843x1,656mm and is bigger than the outgoing Countryman. Like the Cooper EV, the Countryman EV also arrives in two versions – E and SE. Moreover, it also gets four similar trims, which are named Essential, Classic, Favoured, and John Cooper Works. 

    Powertrain of the Countryman EV 

    MINI Countryman Left Side View

    The SE All4 version has two motors – one on each axle for AWD configuration – making a combined output of 313bhp and around 500Nm. It can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.6 seconds and clock a top speed of 180kmph. In comparison, the E version produces 204bhp and 250Nm from its single motor setup, enabling 0-100kmph in 8.6 seconds and has a top speed of 170kmph. It is fed through a 66.45kWh battery pack. Mini claims a range of 462km and 433km for the E and SE variants, respectively, and a charging support of up to 130kW.  

    Countryman EV styling and cabin 

    MINI Countryman Right Rear Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, the Countryman EV departs from the traditional roundish looks of the previous model. It’s now longer and has squarish elements all around. Then, the sheet metal has no sharp or sudden creases, resulting in a drag coefficient of just 0.26. There are characteristic elements like a gaping grille upfront, contrast floating roofline, large 20-inch wheels, muscular tailgate, sportier bumpers, and squared-off taillamps.  

    Minimalistic cabin 

    MINI Countryman Dashboard

    Carrying over the new design that debuted with the new Cooper EV, the cabin of the Countryman EV is minimalistic. There’s the new Mini touchscreen with a round design and newer interface along with Mini’s newest AI assistant.  

    MINI Countryman Second Row Seats

    The shoulder room is increased by 25mm. There are optional electric seats and a massage function, while the rear seats get an additional 130mm of legroom. The backrest of the rear seats reclines up to 12 inches and can be folded down, increasing the original 460-litre bootspace to 1,450 litres.  

    Will the Countryman EV come to India? 

    MINI Countryman Right Rear Three Quarter

    Once the new-gen Cooper EV goes on sale in India, which is expected to happen sometime late next year, the Countryman EV can also be expected to arrive here.    

    MINI Countryman Image
    MINI Countryman
    Rs. 47.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift prices to be announced on 14 September
     Next 
    India-bound Mini Cooper EV breaks cover

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MINI Countryman Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8875 Views
    16 Likes
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8875 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    1st Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mini-cars
    • other brands
    MINI Cooper
    MINI Cooper
    Rs. 41.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MINI Countryman
    MINI Countryman
    Rs. 47.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MINI Cooper SE
    MINI Cooper SE
    Rs. 52.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MINI-Cars

    MINI Countryman Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 56.58 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 58.83 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 55.07 Lakh
    PuneRs. 56.58 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 58.82 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 52.18 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 57.41 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 52.76 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8875 Views
    16 Likes
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8875 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All-electric Mini Countryman debuts; based on iX1