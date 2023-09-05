All-electric Mini Countryman debuts; based on iX1

Offers AWD with a two-motor setup

Produces over 300bhp and 500Nm.

The British marque arrived with two prominent EV offerings – the much-awaited Cooper EV and the all-new Countryman EV – at the IAA Motor Show.

First-ever all-electric Countryman

This is the first-ever Countryman EV and it shares its underpinnings with the BMW iX1. It measures 4,433x1,843x1,656mm and is bigger than the outgoing Countryman. Like the Cooper EV, the Countryman EV also arrives in two versions – E and SE. Moreover, it also gets four similar trims, which are named Essential, Classic, Favoured, and John Cooper Works.

Powertrain of the Countryman EV

The SE All4 version has two motors – one on each axle for AWD configuration – making a combined output of 313bhp and around 500Nm. It can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.6 seconds and clock a top speed of 180kmph. In comparison, the E version produces 204bhp and 250Nm from its single motor setup, enabling 0-100kmph in 8.6 seconds and has a top speed of 170kmph. It is fed through a 66.45kWh battery pack. Mini claims a range of 462km and 433km for the E and SE variants, respectively, and a charging support of up to 130kW.

Countryman EV styling and cabin

Appearance-wise, the Countryman EV departs from the traditional roundish looks of the previous model. It’s now longer and has squarish elements all around. Then, the sheet metal has no sharp or sudden creases, resulting in a drag coefficient of just 0.26. There are characteristic elements like a gaping grille upfront, contrast floating roofline, large 20-inch wheels, muscular tailgate, sportier bumpers, and squared-off taillamps.

Minimalistic cabin

Carrying over the new design that debuted with the new Cooper EV, the cabin of the Countryman EV is minimalistic. There’s the new Mini touchscreen with a round design and newer interface along with Mini’s newest AI assistant.

The shoulder room is increased by 25mm. There are optional electric seats and a massage function, while the rear seats get an additional 130mm of legroom. The backrest of the rear seats reclines up to 12 inches and can be folded down, increasing the original 460-litre bootspace to 1,450 litres.

Will the Countryman EV come to India?

Once the new-gen Cooper EV goes on sale in India, which is expected to happen sometime late next year, the Countryman EV can also be expected to arrive here.