India-bound Mini Cooper EV breaks cover

Two versions across four trims, including JCW

Based on a new EV platform

After a major leak a few months back, the all-new Mini Cooper EV has gone official. It is now a pure EV and comes as the fifth generation of the iconic Mini product. Apart from the all-new Cooper EV, the British marque has also revealed the new-gen Countryman EV.

New design and new platform

The Mini Cooper EV moves to the newly developed platform, which is built in collaboration with BMW Group and Great Wall Motors. The design has taken a radical change in terms of elements but the overall essence of the Mini remains unchanged. It sports short overhangs, longer wheelbase, new grille, and larger wheels.

Although the headlamps retain the familiar circular design, the taillamps have been revamped into a triangular shape to wrap around the slightly squared-off rear haunches. The silhouette and the roofline remain characteristic of the Mini.

Minimalistic and futuristic interior

On the inside, Mini has revealed a new 240mm OLED circular screen that dominates the minimalistic cabin. It also houses a new AI virtual assistant and runs on an all-new OS9 interface. Even the three-spoke steering wheel design is new and the rest of the cabin makes use of recycled materials. Below the screen, there are redesigned physical toggle switches and slots for a wireless charger. Even the seats have now been revamped and the rear seats get a 60:40 split. This expands the 200 litres of bootspace to up to 800 litres when folded down.

Cooper EV powertrain

There are two versions for the Cooper EV – E and SE. The E variant gets a 184bhp and 290Nm-producing, front-mounted motor, enabling it to achieve 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds. On the other hand, the SE version offers 218bhp and 330Nm of output, allowing it to complete the same sprint in 6.7 seconds. The E version uses a smaller 40.7kWh battery, providing a claimed range of 305km under the WLTP test cycle. Meanwhile, the SE has a bigger 54.2kWh battery, which offers a claimed range of 402km. Then, the E variant offers fast charging of 75kW, while the SE offers 95kW.

IAA Premiere

The Mini Cooper EV will make its public premiere at the IAA Motor Show. It will most probably go on sale later this year and its India arrival could be expected next year.