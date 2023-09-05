CarWale
    Volvo C40 Recharge bookings commence in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    237 Views
    Volvo C40 Recharge bookings commence in India
    • Available in a single top-spec variant
    • Priced at Rs. 61.25 lakh, ex-showroom 

    Volvo India has announced the prices of its all-new electric SUV, the C40 Recharge. The model is available in a single top-spec variant at an introductory price of Rs. 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the C40 Recharge have commenced today followed by deliveries soon.

    The Volvo C40 Recharge can be had with the E80 variant across six colour options – Onyx Black, Crystal White, Fusion Red, Cloud Blue, Fjord Blue, and Sage Green. The electric SUV comes equipped with a dual motor setup sourcing power from a 78kWh battery pack. The motors are mounted on each axle and are capable of producing a combined output of 402bhp and 660Nm of peak torque. With this state of tune, the C40 Recharge can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 4.7 seconds while delivering a WLTP-certified range of 530km.

    Volvo C40 Recharge Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of features, the Volvo’s newest electric offering is loaded with a nine-inch Google-based touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, wireless charger, and automatic dual-zone climate control. Moreover, it also gets features such as ambient lighting, powered front seats, fixed panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, blind-spot monitor, air purifier, and an ADAS suite.

    Volvo C40 Recharge Image
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
