    Volvo C40 Recharge deliveries begin

    Jay Shah

    Volvo C40 Recharge deliveries begin

    - Priced at Rs. 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

    - First batch delivered to customers in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 

    Volvo India has commenced with the deliveries of the C40 Recharge. The electric SUV that was launched earlier this month is now available for customer deliveries. The first delivery was taken by customers residing in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 

    Volvo C40 Recharge features

    Dashboard

    The newly launched C40 Recharge is equipped with a vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, the electric SUV gets a powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS features, and two interior themes – Fjord and Charcoal. 

    Battery pack details of C40 Recharge

    The C40 sources its power from a 78kWh battery pack that feeds the dual electric motors on each axle. The combined output is 402bhp and 660Nm of peak torque and has a claimed WLTP cycle of 530 kilometres. 

    Price of C40 Recharge and rivals

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Volvo has priced the C40 Recharge at Rs. 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be ordered only through the brand’s online portal. In the EV segment, it rivals the likes of BMW i4, Kia EV6, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

