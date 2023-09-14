What's new in the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition?

- Special edition of the Nissan Magnite

- Gets additional features over the standard model

Nissan India has announced the launch of a special edition of its Magnite crossover. It's called the Kuro Edition and will be launched next month. Here's all that differentiates it from the regular version.

Cosmetic changes outside

The Magnite Kuro Edition sports an all-black exterior like we've seen in many similar special editions earlier. The carmaker has blacked out the grille, skid plate, and roof rails of the Magnite for this new variant. Even the headlamps come with a black finish. Moreover, the crossover rides on black alloys and gets a distinct badge.

Additional features in the cabin

Inside the Magnite Kuro Edition, the car boasts a gloss black instrument panel, black interior accents, and black-coloured door trim inserts. Other feature upgrades include a 360-degree camera, centre console armrest, wider IRVM, wireless charger, and themed floor mats.

Launch, timeline, bookings, and variants

Nissan India has not mentioned the price difference, but the prices for this Kuro Edition will be revealed in October. For now, bookings are being accepted at all authorised dealerships at a token amount of Rs. 11,000. These are for the top-spec variants which include the Magnite XV MT, Turbo XV MT, and the Turbo XV CVT.