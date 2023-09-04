CarWale
    Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India at Rs. 61.25 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    816 Views
    Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India at Rs. 61.25 lakh
    • The C40 Recharge is available in a single, fully loaded variant
    • Bookings open on 5 September

    Volvo C40 Recharge launch price, colours, and variant details

    The Volvo C40 Recharge has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 61.25 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom). Bookings will open from 5 pm of September 5 and this price will be applicable to the first 500 buyers. The model is available in a single, fully loaded variant across six colours, including Crystal White, Onyx Black, Fusion Red, Cloud Blue, Sage Green, and Fjord Blue.

    New XC40 Recharge exterior design

    Design highlights of the 2023 C40 Recharge include the signature hammer-shaped DRLs, blanked-off grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, sloping roofline, black lip spoiler on the tailgate, and vertically stacked LED taillights. 

    2023 Volvo C40 Recharge interior and features

    The interior of the C40 Recharge comes equipped with features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, fully digital instrument console, ADAS suite, and a 360-degree camera.

    C40 Recharge battery pack and specifications

    The new Volvo C40 Recharge will source power from a 78kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors that develop a combined output of 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The model, which can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 4.7 seconds, is said to return a range of 530km (WLTP-certified).

    Warranty and service details 

    The C40 Recharge will be offered with a 3-year comprehensive warranty, 8 years battery warranty and 5 years digital service. You also get 3 years service package and 3 years of roadside assistance as well as a wallbox charger.

    Volvo C40 Recharge First Drive Review

    Volvo C40 Recharge Image
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    New Tata Nexon facelift unveiled; variants explained

