New Tata Nexon facelift unveiled; variants explained

Earlier this month, Tata Motors unveiled the updated Nexon SUV in India. The model gets a major revision to its front and rear profile with overhauled interiors. The new Nexon will be available in four trim levels – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless with optional Plus and S variants.
The bookings of the new Nexon have commenced across India for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Mechanically, it can be had with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The oil burner comes mated to a six-speed manual and an AMT unit. On the other hand, the petrol motor gets a new seven-speed DCT gearbox along with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and an AMT unit. We have driven the Nexon facelift and our review will go live on the website on 6 September, 2023.
Moreover, The Nexon will be offered in 11 variants - Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ S. As for its colour options, the updated Nexon is available with six exterior paint schemes, including, Pure Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Creative Ocean, and Fearless Purple.