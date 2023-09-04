New Tata Nexon facelift unveiled; variants explained

Bookings open for Rs. 21,000

To be launched in mid-September

Earlier this month, Tata Motors unveiled the updated Nexon SUV in India. The model gets a major revision to its front and rear profile with overhauled interiors. The new Nexon will be available in four trim levels – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless with optional Plus and S variants.

The bookings of the new Nexon have commenced across India for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Mechanically, it can be had with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The oil burner comes mated to a six-speed manual and an AMT unit. On the other hand, the petrol motor gets a new seven-speed DCT gearbox along with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and an AMT unit. We have driven the Nexon facelift and our review will go live on the website on 6 September, 2023.

Moreover, The Nexon will be offered in 11 variants - Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ S. As for its colour options, the updated Nexon is available with six exterior paint schemes, including, Pure Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Creative Ocean, and Fearless Purple.

Following are the variant-wise feature list of the Tata Nexon facelift:

Tata Nexon Smart Six airbags Electronic Stability Program LED headlamps and DRLs LED taillights Multi-drive modes Two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo ISOFIX Front power windows Reverse parking sensors Central lock Hill hold control Tilt steering wheel

Tata Nexon Smart+ (additional over Smart) Seven-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system Four speakers Shark-fin antenna Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Steering-mounted controls All power windows Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Tata Nexon Smart+ S (additional over Smart+ S) Auto headlamps Voice-assisted electric sunroof Rain sensing wipers Roof rails Knitted roof liner

Tata Nexon Pure (additional over Smart+) Bi-Function LED headlamps Connected LED taillights Wheel covers Roof rails Rear AC vents Touch-based HVAC controls Rear power outlet Follow-me-home headlamps Four-inch digital instrument cluster Voice commands

Tata Nexon Pure S (additional over Pure) Voice-assisted electric sunroof Anti-glare IRVM

Tata Nexon Creative (additional over Pure) Sequential LED DRLs and tail lamp 16-inch alloy wheels Six speakers Seven-inch digital instrument cluster Automatic climate control Push start/stop button Height-adjustable driver seat Top-mounted rear wiper and washer Cooled glove box Rear-view camera TPMS E-shifter Paddle shifter Luggage cover

Tata Nexon Creative+ (additional over Creative) 10.25-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system 360-degree surround camera Front parking sensors Blind view monitor Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Auto-dimming IRVM Cruise control

Tata Nexon Creative+ S (additional over Creative+) Voice-assisted electric sunroof Height-adjustable driver and co-driver seats

Tata Nexon Fearless (additional over Creative+) Welcome and goodbye signature DRLs and tail lamp 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with navigation display Eight speakers Air purifier with dust sensors Wireless charger Rear defogger Front fog lamp with cornering function One touch-up/down driver window 60:40 split rear seats Express cooling Leather wrap steering wheel Power outlet in boot

Tata Nexon Fearless S (additional over Fearless) Voice-assisted electric sunroof