    New Tata Nexon facelift unveiled; variants explained

    Haji Chakralwale

    2,053 Views
    • Bookings open for Rs. 21,000
    • To be launched in mid-September

    Earlier this month, Tata Motors unveiled the updated Nexon SUV in India. The model gets a major revision to its front and rear profile with overhauled interiors. The new Nexon will be available in four trim levels – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless with optional Plus and S variants.

    The bookings of the new Nexon have commenced across India for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Mechanically, it can be had with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The oil burner comes mated to a six-speed manual and an AMT unit. On the other hand, the petrol motor gets a new seven-speed DCT gearbox along with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and an AMT unit. We have driven the Nexon facelift and our review will go live on the website on 6 September, 2023.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Moreover, The Nexon will be offered in 11 variants - Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ S. As for its colour options, the updated Nexon is available with six exterior paint schemes, including, Pure Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Creative Ocean, and Fearless Purple.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

    Following are the variant-wise feature list of the Tata Nexon facelift:

    Tata Nexon Smart 
    Six airbags
    Electronic Stability Program
    LED headlamps and DRLs
    LED taillights
    Multi-drive modes
    Two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo
    ISOFIX
    Front power windows
    Reverse parking sensors
    Central lock
    Hill hold control
    Tilt steering wheel
    Tata Nexon Smart+  (additional over Smart)
    Seven-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system
    Four speakers
    Shark-fin antenna
    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 
    Steering-mounted controls
    All power windows
    Electrically adjustable ORVMs
    Tata Nexon Smart+ S (additional over Smart+ S)
    Auto headlamps
    Voice-assisted electric sunroof
    Rain sensing wipers
    Roof rails
    Knitted roof liner
    Tata Nexon Pure (additional over Smart+)
    Bi-Function LED headlamps
    Connected LED taillights
    Wheel covers
    Roof rails
    Rear AC vents
    Touch-based HVAC controls
    Rear power outlet
    Follow-me-home headlamps
    Four-inch digital instrument cluster
    Voice commands
    Tata Nexon Pure S (additional over Pure)
    Voice-assisted electric sunroof
    Anti-glare IRVM
    Tata Nexon Creative (additional over Pure)
    Sequential LED DRLs and tail lamp
    16-inch alloy wheels
    Six speakers
    Seven-inch digital instrument cluster
    Automatic climate control
    Push start/stop button
    Height-adjustable driver seat
    Top-mounted rear wiper and washer
    Cooled glove box
    Rear-view camera
    TPMS
    E-shifter
    Paddle shifter
    Luggage cover
    Tata Nexon Creative+ (additional over Creative)
    10.25-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system
    360-degree surround camera
    Front parking sensors
    Blind view monitor
    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
    Auto-dimming IRVM
    Cruise control
    Tata Nexon Creative+ S (additional over Creative+)
    Voice-assisted electric sunroof
    Height-adjustable driver and co-driver seats
    Tata Nexon Fearless (additional over Creative+)
    Welcome and goodbye signature DRLs and tail lamp
    10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with navigation display
    Eight speakers
    Air purifier with dust sensors
    Wireless charger
    Rear defogger
    Front fog lamp with cornering function
    One touch-up/down driver window
    60:40 split rear seats
    Express cooling
    Leather wrap steering wheel
    Power outlet in boot
    Tata Nexon Fearless S (additional over Fearless)
    Voice-assisted electric sunroof
    Tata Nexon Fearless+ S (additional over Fearless)
    Ventilated front seats
    Premium Benecke Kaliko leatherette seats
    Height-adjustable co-driver seat
    Sub-woofer
    JBL-sourced music system
    10.25-inch slim bezel touchscreen infotainment system
    iRA connected features
    E-call and B-call
    Navigation services
    Weather updates
    OTA updates
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
