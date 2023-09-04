Honda Elevate launched: Variants explained

- Elevate prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh

- Available in four variants and 10 colours

New Elevate starting price and colours

Honda Cars India launched the Elevate earlier today (4 September), with prices starting at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in seven mono tone colours – Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic. Also up for offer are three dual-tone colours including Phoenix Orange Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic, all with a Crystal Black Pearl roof.

Elevate engine and specifications

The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. This motor is capable of developing 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. There will be no hybrid or diesel offering, but instead, an EV derivative will arrive by 2026.

2023 Elevate variants

The new Honda Elevate will be offered in four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

Honda Elevate SV LED headlamps LED DRLs LED taillights New grille with chrome inserts Silver skid plates Integrated spoiler 16-inch steel wheels Shark-fin antenna Body coloured ORVMs Beige and black interior theme Piano Black inserts Steering-mounted controls Engine start-stop button Follow-me-home- headlamp function Automatic climate control Rear AC vents Air purifier Height-adjustable driver seat Front armrest with storage 60:40 split rear seats Dual airbags ABS with EBD Brake assist Brake override function Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with ESC Fabric seat upholstery

Honda Elevate V 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers Blacked-out B-pillar Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Voice command support for smartphone connectivity Reverse parking camera with guidelines Paddle shifters (CVT only)

Honda Elevate VX LED projector fog lights Roof rail garnish Electric sunroof Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel Four speakers and two tweeters Ambient lighting Wireless charger Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs LaneWatch cameras Rear wiper and washer Seven-inch coloured MID display 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels