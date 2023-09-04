CarWale
    Honda Elevate launched: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Honda Elevate launched: Variants explained

    - Elevate prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh

    - Available in four variants and 10 colours

    New Elevate starting price and colours

    Honda Cars India launched the Elevate earlier today (4 September), with prices starting at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in seven mono tone colours – Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic. Also up for offer are three dual-tone colours including Phoenix Orange Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic, all with a Crystal Black Pearl roof.

    Elevate engine and specifications

    The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. This motor is capable of developing 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. There will be no hybrid or diesel offering, but instead, an EV derivative will arrive by 2026.

    The new Honda Elevate will be offered in four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    Honda Elevate SV

    LED headlamps

    LED DRLs

    LED taillights

    New grille with chrome inserts

    Silver skid plates

    Integrated spoiler

    16-inch steel wheels

    Shark-fin antenna

    Body coloured ORVMs

    Beige and black interior theme

    Piano Black inserts

    Steering-mounted controls

    Engine start-stop button

    Follow-me-home- headlamp function

    Automatic climate control

    Rear AC vents

    Air purifier

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Front armrest with storage

    60:40 split rear seats

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Brake assist

    Brake override function

    Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with ESC

    Fabric seat upholstery

    Honda Elevate V

    16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    Blacked-out B-pillar

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Voice command support for smartphone connectivity

    Reverse parking camera with guidelines

    Paddle shifters (CVT only)

    Honda Elevate VX

    LED projector fog lights

    Roof rail garnish

    Electric sunroof

    Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel

    Four speakers and two tweeters

    Ambient lighting

    Wireless charger

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    LaneWatch cameras

    Rear wiper and washer

    Seven-inch coloured MID display

    17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Honda Elevate ZX

    Chrome door handles

    Leatherette upholstery

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Four speakers and four tweeters

    Honda Sensing (ADAS)

    Six airbags

    Auto-dimming IRVM

