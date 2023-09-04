Honda Elevate launched: Variants explained

- Elevate prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh
- Available in four variants and 10 colours
New Elevate starting price and colours
Honda Cars India launched the Elevate earlier today (4 September), with prices starting at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in seven mono tone colours – Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic. Also up for offer are three dual-tone colours including Phoenix Orange Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic, all with a Crystal Black Pearl roof.
Elevate engine and specifications
The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. This motor is capable of developing 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. There will be no hybrid or diesel offering, but instead, an EV derivative will arrive by 2026.
2023 Elevate variants
The new Honda Elevate will be offered in four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
Honda Elevate SV
LED headlamps
LED DRLs
LED taillights
New grille with chrome inserts
Silver skid plates
Integrated spoiler
16-inch steel wheels
Shark-fin antenna
Body coloured ORVMs
Beige and black interior theme
Piano Black inserts
Steering-mounted controls
Engine start-stop button
Follow-me-home- headlamp function
Automatic climate control
Rear AC vents
Air purifier
Height-adjustable driver seat
Front armrest with storage
60:40 split rear seats
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Brake assist
Brake override function
Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with ESC
Fabric seat upholstery
Honda Elevate V
16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
Blacked-out B-pillar
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Voice command support for smartphone connectivity
Reverse parking camera with guidelines
Paddle shifters (CVT only)
Honda Elevate VX
LED projector fog lights
Roof rail garnish
Electric sunroof
Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel
Four speakers and two tweeters
Ambient lighting
Wireless charger
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
LaneWatch cameras
Rear wiper and washer
Seven-inch coloured MID display
17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Honda Elevate ZX
Chrome door handles
Leatherette upholstery
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Four speakers and four tweeters
Honda Sensing (ADAS)
Six airbags
Auto-dimming IRVM