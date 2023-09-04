Honda Elevate launched in India at Rs. 11 lakh

Can be had in four variants

Available in a single 1.5-litre petrol engine

Honda has finally launched the much-awaited Elevate SUV in India at an introductory price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Unveiled back on 6 June, 2023, the five-seater SUV can be had in four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX. The manufacturer commenced bookings for the Elevate on 3 July with deliveries slated to begin soon after the launch. We have already driven the SUV and you can read our first-drive review.

Inside, the Elevate comes packed with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and a single-pane sunroof. Moreover, it also has features like steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, Honda Connect, and Honda Sensing ADAS tech.

Mechanically, the Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol mill that is borrowed from its sedan sibling, the City, producing 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. This engine comes paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT unit with an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl and 16.92kmpl, respectively.

The rivals to the Honda Elevate include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the newly launched Honda Elevate: