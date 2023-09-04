CarWale
    Honda Elevate launched in India at Rs. 11 lakh

    Honda Elevate launched in India at Rs. 11 lakh
    • Can be had in four variants 
    • Available in a single 1.5-litre petrol engine 

    Honda has finally launched the much-awaited Elevate SUV in India at an introductory price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Unveiled back on 6 June, 2023, the five-seater SUV can be had in four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX. The manufacturer commenced bookings for the Elevate on 3 July with deliveries slated to begin soon after the launch. We have already driven the SUV and you can read our first-drive review.

    Honda Elevate Dashboard

    Inside, the Elevate comes packed with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and a single-pane sunroof. Moreover, it also has features like steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, Honda Connect, and Honda Sensing ADAS tech. 

    Honda Elevate Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol mill that is borrowed from its sedan sibling, the City, producing 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. This engine comes paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT unit with an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl and 16.92kmpl, respectively. 

    The rivals to the Honda Elevate include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the newly launched Honda Elevate:

    VariantsEx-showroom price
    SV MTRs. 10,99,900 
    V MTRs. 12,10,900
    V CVTRs. 13,20,900
    VX MTRs. 13,49,900
    VX CVTRs.14,59,900
    ZX MTRs. 14,89,900
    ZX CVTRs. 15,99,900

