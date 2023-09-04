CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift official bookings open in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Nexon facelift official bookings open in India
    • To be launched on 14 September
    • Turbo-petrol engine gets a new seven-speed DCT gearbox 

    Tata Motors has officially commenced the bookings of its upcoming SUV, the Nexon facelift. The five-seater SUV can be had in eleven variants, namely Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ (S). Interested customers can book the Nexon facelift against a token amount of Rs. 21,000 at any authorised Tata dealership across the country. 

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front Bumper

    The exterior highlights of the Nexon facelift include a new front fascia, split-headlamp setup with sequential turn indicators, a new set of alloy wheels, Y-pattern LED tail lamps, freshly designed front and rear bumpers, and a rear wiper that is hidden under the protruding spoiler. It gets a ground clearance of 208mm, which is the same as the outgoing model. 

    Tata Nexon Facelift Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Customers can choose the latest iteration of the SUV from six different exterior shades. This includes Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Flame Red.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Engine Shot

    Tata continues to offer the Nexon facelift with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a newly-introduced seven-speed DCT gearbox. Meanwhile, the oil burner belts out 113bhp and 260Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed AMT unit. Notably, it also gets three drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport. 

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
