Skoda Slavia Ambitious Plus variant launched at Rs. 12.49 lakh

Available with manual and automatic transmission options

Gets built-in dashcam feature

Skoda India has updated the Slavia lineup with the introduction of the Ambitious Plus variant at a starting price of Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant of the sedan can be had with the 1.0-litre petrol motor in manual and automatic guise with an exclusive chrome package and additional accessories.

The Ambitious Plus variant of the Slavia is equipped with a chrome package for the front grille, lower door, and tailgate garnish. Moreover, with the new update, the Slavia gets the built-in dashcam feature across all colour options.

Mechanically, the Slavia Ambitious Plus variant is only available with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. The motor is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of peak torque with the manual unit.

Moreover, the carmaker is also providing exciting benefits such as exchange and corporate bonuses for new variants of both Slavia and Kushaq.

Listed below are the ex-showroom prices of the new Ambitious Plus variant of Skoda Slavia.