CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Slavia Ambitious Plus variant launched at Rs. 12.49 lakh

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    979 Views
    Skoda Slavia Ambitious Plus variant launched at Rs. 12.49 lakh
    • Available with manual and automatic transmission options
    • Gets built-in dashcam feature

    Skoda India has updated the Slavia lineup with the introduction of the Ambitious Plus variant at a starting price of Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant of the sedan can be had with the 1.0-litre petrol motor in manual and automatic guise with an exclusive chrome package and additional accessories. 

    The Ambitious Plus variant of the Slavia is equipped with a chrome package for the front grille, lower door, and tailgate garnish. Moreover, with the new update, the Slavia gets the built-in dashcam feature across all colour options. 

    Mechanically, the Slavia Ambitious Plus variant is only available with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. The motor is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of peak torque with the manual unit.

    Moreover, the carmaker is also providing exciting benefits such as exchange and corporate bonuses for new variants of both Slavia and Kushaq.

    Listed below are the ex-showroom prices of the new Ambitious Plus variant of Skoda Slavia.

    VersionPrices
    Slavia Ambitious Plus 1.0 TSI MTRs. 12.49 lakh
    Slavia Ambitious Plus 1.0 TSI ATRs. 13.79 lakh
    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus variant launched in India at Rs. 11.59 lakh
     Next 
    Tata Nexon facelift official bookings open in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5224 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38436 Views
    50 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna 2023
    Hyundai Verna 2023
    Rs. 10.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Ciaz
    Rs. 9.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    Rs. 71.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 46.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    1st Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 37.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Slavia Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.43 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.15 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.14 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.39 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.93 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.49 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.68 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.15 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.34 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5224 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38436 Views
    50 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Slavia Ambitious Plus variant launched at Rs. 12.49 lakh