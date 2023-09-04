Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus variant launched in India at Rs. 11.59 lakh

- The Kushaq Onyx Plus is available in two colours and a single transmission option

- Skoda has also introduced the Slavia Ambition Plus variant

Skoda Kushaq gets a new variant

Skoda Auto India has launched the Onyx Plus variant of the Kushaq mid-size SUV, with prices starting at Rs. 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom). At the same time, the company has also launched the Slavia Ambition Plus variant, details of which are live on the website.

Kushaq Onyx Plus new features

In terms of updates, the Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus variant gets chrome inserts on the window garnish, front grille ribs, and tailgate. Also up for offer are new 16-inch alloy wheels. Customers can choose from two exterior colours, including Candy White and Carbon Steel.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus engine and specifications

At the heart of the new Kushaq Onyx Plus version is a 1.0-litre, TSI petrol engine mate with a six-speed manual transmission. This motor produces an output of 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. Additionally, Skoda claims to offer exchange and corporate offers for the new variant of the Kushaq.