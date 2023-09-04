CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus variant launched in India at Rs. 11.59 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,097 Views
    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus variant launched in India at Rs. 11.59 lakh

    - The Kushaq Onyx Plus is available in two colours and a single transmission option

    - Skoda has also introduced the Slavia Ambition Plus variant

    Skoda Kushaq gets a new variant

    Skoda Auto India has launched the Onyx Plus variant of the Kushaq mid-size SUV, with prices starting at Rs. 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom). At the same time, the company has also launched the Slavia Ambition Plus variant, details of which are live on the website.

    Kushaq Onyx Plus new features

    In terms of updates, the Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus variant gets chrome inserts on the window garnish, front grille ribs, and tailgate. Also up for offer are new 16-inch alloy wheels. Customers can choose from two exterior colours, including Candy White and Carbon Steel. 

    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus engine and specifications

    At the heart of the new Kushaq Onyx Plus version is a 1.0-litre, TSI petrol engine mate with a six-speed manual transmission. This motor produces an output of 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. Additionally, Skoda claims to offer exchange and corporate offers for the new variant of the Kushaq.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Slavia Ambitious Plus variant launched at Rs. 12.49 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5224 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38436 Views
    50 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    1st Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 37.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.64 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.28 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.37 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.62 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.17 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.79 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.92 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.38 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.55 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5224 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38436 Views
    50 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus variant launched in India at Rs. 11.59 lakh