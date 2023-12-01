CarWale
    Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities in India
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • To be sold for a limited period

    The Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition is a recent addition to the brand’s portfolio. Launched alongside the Kushaq Elegance Edition, the prices of this special edition of the sedan start from Rs. 17.52 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 18.92 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Now, let us take a look at the on-road prices of the Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition in the top 10 cities in India.

    CitiesSlavia Elegance Edition MTSlavia Elegance Edition AT
    DelhiRs. 20.41 lakhRs. 22.02 lakh
    MumbaiRs. 20.77 lakhRs. 22.40 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 21.61 lakhRs. 23.31 lakh
    PuneRs. 20.77 lakhRs. 22.40 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 21.60 lakhRs. 23.30 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 19.32 lakhRs. 20.84 lakh
    LucknowRs. 20.35 lakhRs. 21.96 lakh
    IndoreRs. 20.35 lakhRs. 21.96 lakh
    PatnaRs. 20.88 lakhRs. 22.53 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 21.79 lakhRs. 23.51 lakh
    Skoda Slavia Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of styling, the Slavia Elegance Edition comes finished in a deep black exterior hue, chrome accents on the lower door garnish and front grille, and ‘Elegance’ badging on the B-pillar. Inside, it features aluminium pedals, scuff plates with the ‘Slavia’ inscription, powered front seats, and ‘Elegance’ badging on the steering wheel, floor mats, and seat cushions.

    Under the hood, the Elegance Edition of the Slavia comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. This mill is tuned to generate 148bhp and 250Nm of torque and sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or a DSG gearbox.

    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
