Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Prices in India start from Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom)

To be sold for a limited period

The Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition is a recent addition to the brand’s portfolio. Launched alongside the Kushaq Elegance Edition, the prices of this special edition of the sedan start from Rs. 17.52 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 18.92 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Now, let us take a look at the on-road prices of the Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition in the top 10 cities in India.

Cities Slavia Elegance Edition MT Slavia Elegance Edition AT Delhi Rs. 20.41 lakh Rs. 22.02 lakh Mumbai Rs. 20.77 lakh Rs. 22.40 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 21.61 lakh Rs. 23.31 lakh Pune Rs. 20.77 lakh Rs. 22.40 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 21.60 lakh Rs. 23.30 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 19.32 lakh Rs. 20.84 lakh Lucknow Rs. 20.35 lakh Rs. 21.96 lakh Indore Rs. 20.35 lakh Rs. 21.96 lakh Patna Rs. 20.88 lakh Rs. 22.53 lakh Chennai Rs. 21.79 lakh Rs. 23.51 lakh

In terms of styling, the Slavia Elegance Edition comes finished in a deep black exterior hue, chrome accents on the lower door garnish and front grille, and ‘Elegance’ badging on the B-pillar. Inside, it features aluminium pedals, scuff plates with the ‘Slavia’ inscription, powered front seats, and ‘Elegance’ badging on the steering wheel, floor mats, and seat cushions.

Under the hood, the Elegance Edition of the Slavia comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. This mill is tuned to generate 148bhp and 250Nm of torque and sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or a DSG gearbox.