    New Renault Duster unveiled: Now in pictures

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Renault Duster unveiled: Now in pictures
    • 2024 Duster could arrive in India late next year
    • Will rival the Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, and more

    Dacia has pulled the covers off the third-generation Duster in Portugal. The model, based on the brand’s CMF-B platform, is expected to make its way to Indian shores in late 2024. Let us now take a closer look at the model through this photo gallery.

    Renault New Duster Right Front Three Quarter

    Now in its third generation, the new Renault Duster, aka the Dacia Duster, gets a new grille with horizontally positioned dual slats with a brushed aluminium finish.

    Renault New Duster Grille

    The headlamps are all-new too and get Y-shaped DRLs above the reflector headlights.

    Renault New Duster Front View

    The new front bumper houses vertical brake ducts on either side, new skid plate extending above the air dam, and circular fog lights.

    Renault New Duster Wheel

    On either side, the model now rides on 18-inch wheels wrapped in 215/60-section Continental tyres.

    Renault New Duster Rear Fender

    Apart from the chunky plastic cladding on the wheel arches and side mouldings, there is an additional element on the front door with the Duster lettering.

    Renault New Duster Right Front Three Quarter

    Elsewhere, the SUV gets contrast-coloured ORVMs, roof rails, blacked-out B-pillar, and C-pillar-mounted rear door handles.

    Renault New Duster Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Towards the posterior, the new Duster features Y-shaped wraparound LED taillights, new integrated spoiler, and a tailgate-mounted number plate recess.

    Renault New Duster Left Rear Three Quarter

    The rear bumper gets a chunky skid plate flanked by reflectors on either side.

    Renault New Duster Right Front Three Quarter

    In a surprising move, the model misses out on features like an electric sunroof and a shark-fin antenna.

    Renault New Duster Front Row Seats

    Step inside the 2024 Duster, and you will be greeted by a black and grey interior theme with subtle blue accents all around.

    Renault New Duster Front Right Door Pad

    The Y-shaped elements have been carried over to the AC vents, and the same is also visible on the front doors, finished in a shade of blue.

    Renault New Duster Dashboard

    The upper half of the centre console, which houses the freestanding touchscreen system, AC vents, and AC controls, is positioned towards the driver. 

    Renault New Duster Instrument Cluster

    The instrument console is a fully digital unit while the flat-bottom steering wheel is all-new and gets integrated controls for various functions.

    Renault New Duster Dashboard

    The lower section of the centre console gets Type-C ports, as does the rear section of the front armrest.

    Renault New Duster Infotainment System

    Notable features include an electric parking brake, wireless charging, automatic climate control, Eco drive mode, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a phone holder on the dashboard.

    The global-spec Duster will be offered with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 48V mild hybrid system, and a 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors in the full hybrid guise. We have detailed the specifications and you can read about them on our website.

    Renault New Duster Image
    Renault New Duster
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
