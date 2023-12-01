New Renault Duster unveiled: Now in pictures

2024 Duster could arrive in India late next year

Will rival the Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, and more

Dacia has pulled the covers off the third-generation Duster in Portugal. The model, based on the brand’s CMF-B platform, is expected to make its way to Indian shores in late 2024. Let us now take a closer look at the model through this photo gallery.

Now in its third generation, the new Renault Duster, aka the Dacia Duster, gets a new grille with horizontally positioned dual slats with a brushed aluminium finish.

The headlamps are all-new too and get Y-shaped DRLs above the reflector headlights.

The new front bumper houses vertical brake ducts on either side, new skid plate extending above the air dam, and circular fog lights.

On either side, the model now rides on 18-inch wheels wrapped in 215/60-section Continental tyres.

Apart from the chunky plastic cladding on the wheel arches and side mouldings, there is an additional element on the front door with the Duster lettering.

Elsewhere, the SUV gets contrast-coloured ORVMs, roof rails, blacked-out B-pillar, and C-pillar-mounted rear door handles.

Towards the posterior, the new Duster features Y-shaped wraparound LED taillights, new integrated spoiler, and a tailgate-mounted number plate recess.

The rear bumper gets a chunky skid plate flanked by reflectors on either side.

In a surprising move, the model misses out on features like an electric sunroof and a shark-fin antenna.

Step inside the 2024 Duster, and you will be greeted by a black and grey interior theme with subtle blue accents all around.

The Y-shaped elements have been carried over to the AC vents, and the same is also visible on the front doors, finished in a shade of blue.

The upper half of the centre console, which houses the freestanding touchscreen system, AC vents, and AC controls, is positioned towards the driver.

The instrument console is a fully digital unit while the flat-bottom steering wheel is all-new and gets integrated controls for various functions.

The lower section of the centre console gets Type-C ports, as does the rear section of the front armrest.

Notable features include an electric parking brake, wireless charging, automatic climate control, Eco drive mode, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a phone holder on the dashboard.

The global-spec Duster will be offered with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 48V mild hybrid system, and a 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors in the full hybrid guise. We have detailed the specifications and you can read about them on our website.