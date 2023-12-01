CarWale
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 17,818 cars in November 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 17,818 cars in November 2023
    • Records Y-o-Y growth of 51 per cent
    • Recently launched the Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has rolled out its sales figures for November 2023. The company retailed 17,818 units in the previous month, thus recording a Y-o-Y growth of 51 per cent compared to 11,765 units sold in the corresponding month the last year.

    In other news, Toyota has recently launched the GX Limited Edition of the Innova Hycross in the country at a starting price of Rs. 20.07 lakh (ex-showroom). Available with a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine mated to a CVT unit, this special edition is offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and is priced at a premium of Rs. 40,000 over the GX trim.

    Commenting on the sales momentum, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “In November 2023, we registered a wholesale growth of 51 per cent as compared to the same period last year. This is despite a weeklong scheduled halt as a part of maintenance to enhance future efficiencies and ensure the quality of the highest standard. As a customer-centric company, we ensured minimum impact on delivery by using contingent inventory to serve the pending and immediate requirements of our customers.”

