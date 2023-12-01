CarWale
    Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition launched in India; prices slashed

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition launched in India; prices slashed
    • Prices start from Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Valid till 31 December, 2023

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Thunder Edition of the Jimny in the country with a starting price of Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants across a single powertrain, this limited edition is exclusively for December 2023 and is affordable by Rs. 2 lakh when compared to the standard trim.

    Now, what makes the Thunder Edition stand apart from the standard variant is the addition of a few accessories, the most prominent being the body decal. Apart from this, it gets a front skid plate, side door cladding, door visor, and garnish on the ORVMs, hood, and side fenders.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Engine Shot

    Maruti Suzuki has not made any mechanical changes to the Thunder Edition of the Jimny. It continues to get a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that develops 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. This mill comes coupled to a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter unit sending power to all four wheels via the brand’s AllGrip Pro 4x4 system with a low-range gearbox.

    The following are the variant-wise, ex-showroom prices of the Jimny Thunder Edition:

    VariantEx-showroom price
    Zeta MTRs. 10.74 lakh
    Zeta ATRs. 11.94 lakh
    Alpha MTRs. 12.69 lakh
    Alpha MT dual-toneRs. 12.85 lakh
    Alpha ATRs. 13.89 lakh
    Alpha AT dual-toneRs. 14.05 lakh
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
