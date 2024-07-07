CarWale
    Maruti Jimny gets discounts of up to Rs. 3.3 lakh in July 2024!

    Read in తెలుగు|हिंदी|தமிழ்
    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Jimny gets discounts of up to Rs. 3.3 lakh in July 2024!
    • Offered in two variants
    • Alpha variant gets the maximum benefits

    Maruti Suzuki India is offering huge discounts on its only lifestyle off-roader SUV, the Jimny this month. It was first introduced last year and has been on hefty discounts to attract customers and increase its rather average sales. Now, the automaker is giving away massive benefits, making the Jimny affordable by up to Rs. 3.3 lakh.

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny can be had in two variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha. As for the discounts, while the former carries a cash discount of up to Rs. 1.75 lakh, the latter is up for grabs with a direct cash discount of up to Rs. 1.8 lakh. Moreover, customers who opt for Maruti Suzuki’s finance service can receive additional benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh. This makes Maruti Jimny worth considering for its huge discounted price and lesser waiting period when compared to its major rivals.

    Now, do note these offers are tentative and may vary depending on the dealership, region, and other factors. If bargained effectively, one can even get better discounts than what is mentioned above.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a full-time 4x4 off-road tech and two gearbox options – a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. Notably, India is the first market to get the five-door version of the Jimny, whereas all other markets had the three-door version.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 14.91 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.70 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 14.66 Lakh
    PuneRs. 14.98 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.63 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 14.15 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.74 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.72 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.17 Lakh

