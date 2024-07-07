Maruti Jimny gets discounts of up to Rs. 3.3 lakh in July 2024!

Offered in two variants

Alpha variant gets the maximum benefits

Maruti Suzuki India is offering huge discounts on its only lifestyle off-roader SUV, the Jimny this month. It was first introduced last year and has been on hefty discounts to attract customers and increase its rather average sales. Now, the automaker is giving away massive benefits, making the Jimny affordable by up to Rs. 3.3 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny can be had in two variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha. As for the discounts, while the former carries a cash discount of up to Rs. 1.75 lakh, the latter is up for grabs with a direct cash discount of up to Rs. 1.8 lakh. Moreover, customers who opt for Maruti Suzuki’s finance service can receive additional benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh. This makes Maruti Jimny worth considering for its huge discounted price and lesser waiting period when compared to its major rivals.

Now, do note these offers are tentative and may vary depending on the dealership, region, and other factors. If bargained effectively, one can even get better discounts than what is mentioned above.

Mechanically, the Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a full-time 4x4 off-road tech and two gearbox options – a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. Notably, India is the first market to get the five-door version of the Jimny, whereas all other markets had the three-door version.