Mahindra Thar Vs Maruti Jimny sales in January 2024

The lifestyle off-road SUV segment in India is quite niche and is currently dominated by the Mahindra Thar and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. While the Thar has been in the market for a longer period compared to the Jimny, the latter was anticipated to bite a big chunk from the sales of the Mahindra Thar. However, this has not been the case, considering the sales of the Maruti Jimny have seen a steep decline in the last few months.

In January 2024, Maruti Suzuki registered 163 unit sales of the Jimny in the country. On the other hand, Mahindra sold 6,059 units of the Thar. However, out of the total sales of the Thar, only 657 units were of the petrol versions.

Sales Mahindra Thar Maruti Suzuki Jimny Difference January 2024 6,059 163 5,896

In an attempt to boost sales, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Thunder Edition of the Jimny Off-roader. Which was a fully accessorised version of the SUV with discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh on the standard ex-showroom price. Now, this special edition was on sale only in December and has been taken off the shelves.