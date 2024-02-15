CarWale
    AD

    Tata Nexon EV on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

    Read inతెలుగు|हिंदी
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    5,496 Views
    Tata Nexon EV on-road prices in top 10 cities of India
    • Prices slashed by up to Rs. 1.20 lakh
    • Gets a claimed range of up to 465km

    A couple of days ago, Tata Motors slashed the prices of its electric offerings, the Nexon EV and the Tiago EV. While the latter saw a price drop of up to Rs. 70,000, the prices of the former were cut down by up to Rs. 1.20 lakh. In this article, we will see the updated variant-wise on-road prices of the Nexon EV in the top 10 cities of India.

    CitiesBase variantTop variant
    MumbaiRs. 15.33 lakhRs. 20.46 lakh
    DelhiRs. 15.36 lakhRs. 20.50 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.51 lakhRs. 20.53 lakh
    KolkataRs. 15.32 lakhRs. 20.46 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 15.33 lakhRs. 20.47 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.35 lakhRs. 23.16 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.19 lakhRs. 21.61 lakh
    PuneRs. 15.33 lakhRs. 20.46 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.60 lakhRs. 20.44 lakh
    KochiRs. 15.89 lakhRs. 20.44 lakh

    In other news, the Nexon has scored a five-star rating in the global NCAP safety test. This Hyundai Venue-rival has scored 32.33 points out of 34 in adult occupant tests and 44.52 points out of 49 in child occupant protection tests. Notably, the model has achieved the second-highest global NCAP score after the Harrier and the Safari facelifts.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra Thar Vs Maruti Jimny sales in January 2024
     Next 
    Tata Motors sold 1.3 lakh CNG cars in 24 months

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33586 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th JAN
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Mar 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Enyaq
    Skoda Enyaq

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 15.33 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.33 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 15.36 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.33 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.35 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.19 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.51 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 15.32 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.60 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33586 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon EV on-road prices in top 10 cities of India