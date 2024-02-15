Tata Nexon EV on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

Prices slashed by up to Rs. 1.20 lakh

Gets a claimed range of up to 465km

A couple of days ago, Tata Motors slashed the prices of its electric offerings, the Nexon EV and the Tiago EV. While the latter saw a price drop of up to Rs. 70,000, the prices of the former were cut down by up to Rs. 1.20 lakh. In this article, we will see the updated variant-wise on-road prices of the Nexon EV in the top 10 cities of India.

Cities Base variant Top variant Mumbai Rs. 15.33 lakh Rs. 20.46 lakh Delhi Rs. 15.36 lakh Rs. 20.50 lakh Chennai Rs. 15.51 lakh Rs. 20.53 lakh Kolkata Rs. 15.32 lakh Rs. 20.46 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 15.33 lakh Rs. 20.47 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 17.35 lakh Rs. 23.16 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 16.19 lakh Rs. 21.61 lakh Pune Rs. 15.33 lakh Rs. 20.46 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 16.60 lakh Rs. 20.44 lakh Kochi Rs. 15.89 lakh Rs. 20.44 lakh

In other news, the Nexon has scored a five-star rating in the global NCAP safety test. This Hyundai Venue-rival has scored 32.33 points out of 34 in adult occupant tests and 44.52 points out of 49 in child occupant protection tests. Notably, the model has achieved the second-highest global NCAP score after the Harrier and the Safari facelifts.