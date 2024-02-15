Tata Nexon EV on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

- Prices slashed by up to Rs. 1.20 lakh
- Gets a claimed range of up to 465km
A couple of days ago, Tata Motors slashed the prices of its electric offerings, the Nexon EV and the Tiago EV. While the latter saw a price drop of up to Rs. 70,000, the prices of the former were cut down by up to Rs. 1.20 lakh. In this article, we will see the updated variant-wise on-road prices of the Nexon EV in the top 10 cities of India.
|Cities
|Base variant
|Top variant
|Mumbai
|Rs. 15.33 lakh
|Rs. 20.46 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 15.36 lakh
|Rs. 20.50 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 15.51 lakh
|Rs. 20.53 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 15.32 lakh
|Rs. 20.46 lakh
|Bengaluru
|Rs. 15.33 lakh
|Rs. 20.47 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 17.35 lakh
|Rs. 23.16 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 16.19 lakh
|Rs. 21.61 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 15.33 lakh
|Rs. 20.46 lakh
|Chandigarh
|Rs. 16.60 lakh
|Rs. 20.44 lakh
|Kochi
|Rs. 15.89 lakh
|Rs. 20.44 lakh
In other news, the Nexon has scored a five-star rating in the global NCAP safety test. This Hyundai Venue-rival has scored 32.33 points out of 34 in adult occupant tests and 44.52 points out of 49 in child occupant protection tests. Notably, the model has achieved the second-highest global NCAP score after the Harrier and the Safari facelifts.