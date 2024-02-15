CarWale
    Tata Motors sold 1.3 lakh CNG cars in 24 months

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Motors sold 1.3 lakh CNG cars in 24 months
    • Second largest CNG portfolio after Maruti Suzuki
    • Offers industry-leading twin-cylinder CNG tech

    Tata Motors recently launched the first-in-India CNG automatic cars, the Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT. With this, the automaker also announced that it has sold over 1.3 lakh CNG-powered cars in the country in the last 24 months.

    Tata Open Boot/Trunk

    Currently, the brand has four CNG models on sale including Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and Punch. All these models are equipped with the brand’s proprietary twin-cylinder CNG kit which allows customers to take advantage of a usable boot space, unlike other CNG cars which offer single-cylinder CNG kits occupying most of the boot space.

    Tata Engine Shot

    All four Tata CNG cars share the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with twin 30-litre CNG tanks. While the Altroz and the Punch only get the five-speed manual gearbox, the new Tiago and Tigor come mated to a five-speed AMT unit which we expect the former two to get soon.

    Tata Right Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the automaker recently displayed the CNG-powered Nexon SUV at the Bharat Mobility Show. Once launched, the Nexon CNG will be the first turbocharged petrol CNG car in the Indian market.

    Talking about their CNG portfolio, Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “CNG, known for its widespread availability and accessibility, has garnered considerable acceptance over the years. Tata Motors has revolutionized the CNG segment with various industry firsts like the twin-cylinder technology (helping provide no compromise boot space), high end feature choices and direct start in CNG. In the past 24 months we have sold more than 1.3 lakh CNG vehicles. Tata Motors boasts of the widest CNG portfolio, including Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and the Punch. As one of the top two brands in the CNG market, we have experienced a remarkable 67.9% growth in CNG sales in FY24 compared to the previous year. With the introduction of these Intelligent, Safe and Powerful twins, we are confident to further improve demand for this fuel option, in turn continuing to sustain our growth momentum in passenger cars.”

