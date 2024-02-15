Hyundai Creta waiting period stretches to up to 7 months

Petrol automatic variants have longer waiting duration

Prices start at Rs. 11 lakh

Hyundai India launched the Creta SUV in the country last month. Given the popularity of the Creta, the SUV quickly crossed the 50,000 units booking milestone earlier this month. Now, the waiting period for the mid-size SUV has gone up to seven months.

The Hyundai Creta can be had in seven variants, namely, E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O), across petrol and diesel engines. As for the waiting period, the petrol versions command a waiting duration of up to five and seven months for the manual and automatic variants, respectively. On the other hand, customers planning to book the diesel-powered Creta will have to wait for four to five months to get the delivery of the vehicle.

Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta is powered by three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT unit. Currently, the Creta is available in the price range of Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom).