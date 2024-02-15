CarWale
    Ford Mustang Mach-E trademarked in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Ford Mustang Mach-E trademarked in India
    • Automaker to return with the new-gen Endeavour
    • Imported via the CBU route

    Ford is reported to be making its re-entry into the Indian market in 2025. And, we expect the American automaker to bring the new-gen Endeavour first to the Indian shores. In line with this, our speculations on the comeback of the carmaker have grown stronger as the brand recently filed a trademark for the all-electric Mustang Mach-E in India.

    Ford Right Front Three Quarter

    The Ford Mustang Mach-E is the electrified crossover version of the Mustang. Internationally, it is offered in five variants with a variety of specifications and technical choices. However, we expect it to arrive in a single-spec GT version via the CBU route.

    Talking about the specifications, the Mustang Mach-E GT is equipped with a large 98.8kWh battery pack with an approximate driving range of 350-380km. The powertrain is coupled with all-wheel drive tech and is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in under four seconds.

