    BYD Dolphin name trademarked in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BYD Dolphin name trademarked in India
    • BYD recently commenced testing of the Seal in India
    • Currently sells the e6 and Atto 3 in the country

    Chinese automobile brand BYD recently started testing what is touted to be its third offering for the Indian market. Called the Seal EV, the model could be introduced in the coming months. Now, it has been learned that BYD has trademarked the Dolphin name in the country.

    BYD Left Rear Three Quarter

    Globally, the BYD Dolphin is available with two battery pack options - 44.9kWh and 60.4kWh units. The latter produces an output of up to 174bhp and 260Nm of torque, while the 44.9kWh unit generates 201bhp and 310Nm of torque.

    BYD Front View

    In terms of design, the Dolphin EV gets a blanked-off grille with a faux carbon-fibre finish, projector headlamps and LED DRLs, 17-inch aero-focused wheels, charging port on the front fender, and A-pillar-mounted ORVMs. It also features dual-tone finish extended to the bonnet, wraparound LED taillights, LED light bar on the tailgate, rear wiper and washer, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

    BYD Dashboard

    Inside, the model receives features in the form of a panoramic sunroof, 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, V2L function, and drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow). It is to be noted that BYD has not showcased or confirmed plans to introduce the Dolphin India as yet.

    Tata Tiago EV updated variant-wise prices revealed

