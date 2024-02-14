CarWale
    Tata Tiago EV updated variant-wise prices revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Tiago EV updated variant-wise prices revealed
    • Tiago EV and Nexon EV recently received a massive price cut
    • Punch EV prices remain unchanged

    Earlier this week, Tata Motors revised the prices of select EVs in its portfolio with immediate effect. Now, we have got our hands on the updated variant-wise prices of these models. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at the price revision for the Tiago EV variants.

    The XE medium range variant of the Tata Tiago EV gets the biggest price cut of Rs. 70,000, followed by the XT medium range and XT long range with a downward revision of Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 30,000, respectively. The prices of all other variants have been reduced by Rs. 20,000.

    The Tata Nexon EV, on the other hand, has witnessed a downward price revision of up to Rs. 1.20 lakh. The carmaker, which passed on the benefit of a reduction in battery prices, did not revise the price tags of the Punch EV or the Tigor EV.

