Skoda Octavia facelift breaks cover!

Offered in four trim levels

Available in six petrol and two diesel powertrain options

The Czech automaker, Skoda, has finally unveiled the fourth generation of the Octavia which is likely to make its way soon to the Indian shores. The automaker has completely overhauled the exterior and the interior of this updated sedan, giving it a more subtle design and technology upgrades.

The changes on the exterior include a slightly redesigned signature radiator grille surrounded by a new pair of LED headlamps with Matrix technology along with integrated LED DRLs. At the rear, it gets completely new LED taillamps with a new bumper that has sharper cuts and creases. The silhouette of the car remains almost identical to the outgoing model apart from the optional freshly designed 19-inch alloy wheels.

Now, coming to the inside, the 2024 Skoda Octavia comes equipped with a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, dual-zone climate control, USB type-C charger, and keyless entry/exit. Other notable changes include a dual-tone black-brown interior theme, rear window blinds, ergonomic seats, and electronic parking brakes.

Under the skin, customers have the choice of six petrol and two diesel powertrains. This includes a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, 2.0-litre NA petrol, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre mill with mild-hybrid technology. There’s also a 2.0-litre diesel engine which can be had in two configurations, but they will not make their way to India. The transmission duties, meanwhile, will be handled by a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.