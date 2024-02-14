Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period comes down to 52 weeks

Prices in India start from Rs. 19.77 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hybrid variants command the highest waiting period

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has rolled out the updated waiting period list of its cars for the month of February 2024. Although most of the cars continue with the same waiting period, the standby period for the Rumion, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the Hycross have changed. While we have already listed the updated waiting period for the former two, in this article, we will discuss the latter.

For the current month, the petrol variants of the three-row MPV command a waiting period of up to 24 weeks or six months from the day of bookings. On the other hand, the hybrid variants, attract a maximum standby period of up to 13 months or 52 weeks. Notably, the automaker has still not resumed the bookings for the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants of the Hycross.

In other news, Toyota is also working on the flex-fuel variant of the Hycross which was recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo. Toyota claims that this engine can run on petrol with an ethanol blend of up to 80 per cent, leaving the remaining 20 per cent for gasoline without any power lag.