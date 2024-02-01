Toyota Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

Flex-Fuel Innova Hycross among multiple Toyota cars showcased

Power output remains unchanged

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has showcased a slew of products ranging from the Mirai Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to the Hilux Emergency response truck at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. In this article, let us take a closer look at the Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel.

Unveiled later last year, the flex-fuel version is based on a regular Innova Hycross and retains the entire design of the latter. To highlight the essence of this version, this unit has the Flex-Fuel stickers on the bonnet and the sides, and a ‘powered by Ethanol’ sticker on the fuel lid. It is to be noted that this is a prototype car and not a production-ready version.

Toyota claims that even though it is meant to run on a mix of 20 per cent or more of ethanol, the power output will stand to remain unchanged. For the uninitiated, a majority of the fuel pumps in India currently sell petrol with a 20 per cent blend of ethanol.

The Innova Hycross, be it the standard or the Flex-Fuel version, is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine producing 143bhp and 188Nm of torque. There is an electric motor in tow, which develops 11bhp and 206Nm.