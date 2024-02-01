CarWale
    Toyota Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has showcased a slew of products ranging from the Mirai Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to the Hilux Emergency response truck at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. In this article, let us take a closer look at the Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Front View

    Unveiled later last year, the flex-fuel version is based on a regular Innova Hycross and retains the entire design of the latter. To highlight the essence of this version, this unit has the Flex-Fuel stickers on the bonnet and the sides, and a ‘powered by Ethanol’ sticker on the fuel lid. It is to be noted that this is a prototype car and not a production-ready version.

    Toyota claims that even though it is meant to run on a mix of 20 per cent or more of ethanol, the power output will stand to remain unchanged. For the uninitiated, a majority of the fuel pumps in India currently sell petrol with a 20 per cent blend of ethanol.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Innova Hycross, be it the standard or the Flex-Fuel version, is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine producing 143bhp and 188Nm of torque. There is an electric motor in tow, which develops 11bhp and 206Nm.

    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
