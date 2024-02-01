CarWale
    Tata Harrier EV showcased – Top highlights

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    4,765 Views
    Tata Harrier EV showcased – Top highlights

    Tata Motors has revealed the all-electric version of the Harrier SUV at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024 today. The SUV was put up on display alongside the Curvv Concept, Altroz Racer, Nexon EV Dark, Nexon CNG, and other Tata models. In this article, we will look at the top highlights of the upcoming Tata Harrier EV Concept.

    Exterior

    Tata Harrier EV Front View

    The butch-looking Harrier EV retains most of its design elements from its ICE counterpart. However, few distinguishable elements set it apart from the ICE model including blanked-off front grille, redesigned front bumper with vertical slats, aero-designed alloy wheels, and revised rear profile.

    Tata Harrier EV Right Side View

    The electric Harrier continues to get a full-width LED light bar running across the face and tailgate. Other exterior highlights include dual-tone exterior paint, Seaweed Green colour, split LED headlamps, Level 2 ADAS suite, blacked-out pillars, and black cladding all around the SUV.

    Powertrain and Specifications

    Tata Harrier EV Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new Harrier EV will be based on the recently revealed Activ.EV platform. Unlike the ICE Harrier, the EV version will benefit from AWD configuration. Moreover, it is expected to be powered by a bigger and more efficient battery pack than the Nexon EV with a claimed range of over 500km on a single charge.

    Interior and features

    Tata Harrier EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Harrier EV’s cabin will look similar to the ICE model. However, the cabin will be more spacious thanks to the new ground-up EV platform. As for the features, the electric Harrier will be loaded with amenities such as a large touchscreen infotainment system with Arcade EV tech, digital instrument cluster with navigation support, twin-spoke steering wheel with glow-up Tata logo, touch-based phygital HVAC controls, powered and ventilated front seats, 360-degree surround camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, and revised centre console with AWD controls.

    Tata Harrier EV Image
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
