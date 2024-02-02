BPCL invests Rs 120 crore to install 1800 DC fast EV chargers

- Servotech will deploy these chargers across the nation

- Will deploy 60kW and 120kW chargers

BPCL has placed an order of 1800 DC EV chargers at Servotech Power Systems Ltd. With the project valued at Rs 120 crore, Servotech will manufacture, supply, and install these 1800 EV chargers across the nation at BPCL petrol pumps in major cities by the end of 2024.

Part of the BPCL E-drive Project, the charger installation offensive comprises two DC fast charging capacities – 60kW and 120kW. BPCL currently has over 13000 fully automated operational fuel stations in India. With strategic mapping, almost all of the fuel pumps could soon have an EV charging station within the premises. As for Servotech, the Delhi-based company has supplied 4000 EV chargers across the country so far.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarika Bhatia, director of Servotech, said, “Our partnership focuses on establishing a dynamic EV charging network that makes EV charging accessible for EV owners nationwide. Through cutting-edge DC Fast EV Chargers, Servotech Power Systems aims to play a pivotal role in realizing India's ambitious goals in the E-Mobility sector, bringing the nation closer to becoming an EV-powered nation