Tata Tiago EV prices hiked by Rs. 5,000

Tata Motors has revised the prices of its electric vehicle range. Along with the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, the Indian carmaker has also upped the ex-showroom prices of the Tiago EV. Select variants of the entry-level electric hatchback are now dearer by up to Rs. 5,000.

The Tiago EV can be had in XE, XT, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Tech variants across medium and long-range versions. The former uses a 19.2kWh battery pack whereas the latter powers the electric motors with a 24kWh battery. Both the iterations have claimed ranges of 250km and 315km, respectively.

The starting price of the Tiago EV now starts from Rs. 8.69 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 12.09 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom. The primary rivals to the Tiago EV are Citroen eC3 and MG Comet EV.