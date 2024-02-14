CarWale
    2024 Tata Nexon EV variant-wise price list

    Haji Chakralwale

    2024 Tata Nexon EV variant-wise price list
    • Prices reduced by up to Rs. 1.20 lakh
    • Starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 14.49 lakh

    Tata Motors has updated the prices of the Nexon EV and the Tiago EV in India this week. With this, the all-electric Nexon SUV has received a major price cut of up to Rs. 1.20 lakh. In this article, we have listed the new variant-wise prices with the difference of the Nexon EV.

    Tata Nexon EV Front View

    The Tata Nexon EV can be had in six variants, namely, Creative Plus, Fearless, Fearless Plus, Empowered, Fearless Plus S, and Empowered Plus. As for the powertrain and specifications, the electrified Nexon is equipped with two battery pack options – a 30kWh and 40.5kWh unit, with a claimed range of 325km and 465km, respectively.

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Tata Nexon EV:

    VariantsNew Ex-showroom PricesDifference
    Creative Plus MRRs. 14.49 lakh-Rs.25,000
    Fearless MRRs. 15.99 lakh-Rs. 20,000
    Fearless Plus MRRs. 16.49 lakh-Rs. 20,000
    Fearless Plus S MRRs. 16.99 lakh-Rs. 20,000
    Empowered MRRs. 17.49 lakh-Rs. 35,000
    Fearless LRRs. 16.99 lakh-Rs. 1,20,000
    Fearless Plus LRRs. 17.49 lakh-Rs. 1,20,000
    Fearless Plus S LRRs. 17.99 lakh-Rs. 1,20,000
    Empowered Plus LRRs. 19.29 lakh-Rs. 70,000
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Discounts of up to Rs. 1.75 lakh on Mahindra XUV300 in February 2024

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 15.33 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.33 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 15.36 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.33 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.35 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.19 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.51 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 15.32 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.60 Lakh

