2024 Tata Nexon EV variant-wise price list

Prices reduced by up to Rs. 1.20 lakh

Starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 14.49 lakh

Tata Motors has updated the prices of the Nexon EV and the Tiago EV in India this week. With this, the all-electric Nexon SUV has received a major price cut of up to Rs. 1.20 lakh. In this article, we have listed the new variant-wise prices with the difference of the Nexon EV.

The Tata Nexon EV can be had in six variants, namely, Creative Plus, Fearless, Fearless Plus, Empowered, Fearless Plus S, and Empowered Plus. As for the powertrain and specifications, the electrified Nexon is equipped with two battery pack options – a 30kWh and 40.5kWh unit, with a claimed range of 325km and 465km, respectively.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Tata Nexon EV: