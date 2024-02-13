CarWale
    Discounts of up to Rs. 1.75 lakh on Mahindra XUV300 in February 2024

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Offers only on MY2023 models
    • Valid till 29 February, 2024

    Mahindra and Mahindra is offering heavy discounts on select models across its portfolio for the month of February 2024. These benefits are being offered on the models that were manufactured in 2023 and are valid till 29 February, 2024 or till the stocks last. In this article, let us take a closer look at the discounts for the Mahindra XUV300.

    Mahindra XUV300 Right Side View

    As for February 2024, Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.75 lakh on the MY2033 XUV300. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, loyalty bonuses, free accessories, and extended warranties. For more information, we suggest you contact your nearest authorised dealership.

    Mahindra XUV300 Right Rear Three Quarter

    In other news, the brand recently showcased the XUV300 Flex Fuel at the Bharat Mobility Expo. Except for the flex-fuel stickers on the doors, the SUV looks identical to its standard variant. Under the hood, the XUV300 Flex Fuel continues with the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that is tuned to produce 109bhp and 200Nm of torque and is capable of running on a blend of up to 85 per cent ethanol in gasoline.

    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
