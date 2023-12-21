CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300 available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.30 lakh in December 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    897 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.30 lakh in December 2023
    • XUV300 prices in India start at Rs. 7.99 lakh
    • Customers can choose from six colours and five variants

    A few Mahindra dealerships are offering huge discounts in December 2023 as a part of the year-end benefits. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    This month, the XUV300 can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000. These benefits are valid up to 31 December. The model is among the multiple Mahindra cars scheduled to witness an upward price revision starting January 2024.

    The XUV300 sub-four-metre SUV is available in five variants – W2, W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O). Further, customers can choose from six colours, namely Blazing Bronze, Napoli Black, and Everest White, all of which also get a contrast-coloured roof. The carmaker has also been testing a facelift of the XUV300, which is expected to be launched in India early next year.

    Mahindra XUV300 Image
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
