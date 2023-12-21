CarWale
    Hyundai Exter is Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2024

    CarWale Team

    Hyundai Exter is Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2024

    The Hyundai Exter compact SUV has been declared the Indian Car of the year 2024. It beat the Maruti Jimny in second place and shared the podium with the Honda Elevate and Toyota Innova Hycross to take the top honour. The fight for the Exter to win was pretty strong as it took on the Maruti Jimny, Honda Elevate, Toyota Innova Hycross, Citroen C3 Aircross, Hyundai Verna, Mahindra XUV400 and the MG Comet.

    The Hyundai Exter was launched in mid-2023 and is the South Korean automaker’s competitor in the entry-level B-segment where it has taken the fight to the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3. It can be had in the EX, S, SX and SX (O) variants and is offered with a CNG-compatible 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

    On winning the ICOTY 2024 for the Exter, Tarun Garg, COO, of Hyundai Motor India, said, “I'm incredibly grateful for the recognition bestowed upon Hyundai with the ICOTY win for Exter and the Green Car of the Year title for IONIQ 5, a massive thank you to the esteemed jury for this honour. The overwhelming response, with Exter amassing over 100,000 bookings and IONIQ 5 sales reaching 1100 units, reflects the trust and support from our amazing customers. Hyundai Motor is committed to setting benchmarks with our products and services. Here's to driving innovation and exceeding expectations!”

    The ICOTY 2024 is composed of Vikrant Singh from Carwale.com, Dhruv Behl and Ishan Raghava from autoX, Yogendra Pratap and Rahul Ghosh from Auto Today, Aspi Bhathena and Joshua Varghese from Car India, Sirish Chandran and Aatish Mishra from Evo India, Pablo Chaterji and Kartik Ware from Motoring World, Rohit Paradkar and Bob Rupani from Overdrive, Arpit Mahendra from Times Auto, Ameya Dandekar from Cardekho.com/Zigwheels, Abhay Verma from Turbocharged, Cyrus Dhabhar from Powerdrift, and Kushan Mitra from The Print.

